Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Phoenix Mercury Game

The Indiana Fever have little rest for tonight’s game against the Phoenix Mercury. They are playing the second game of a back-to-back after losing to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday.

Caitlin Clark returned from a two-game absence, but she was on a minutes restriction and played just 16 minutes. She finished with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and four turnovers on 4-for-12 shooting in the Fever’s 106-92 loss.

Aliyah Boston missed the game due to a lower right leg injury, while Sophie Cunningham was dealing with back spasms before tipoff. Cunningham played 11 minutes against the Sparks and scored just two points.

Indiana Fever’s Injury Report vs. Mercury

Speaking before Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White announced her team’s injury report for tonight. White revealed that they are alternating Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston for their back-to-back games.

That means Clark is out for tonight, while Boston is expected to play after her one-game absence.

“Yeah, she just did some of the shooting,” White said, via Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. “She’s going to be out tonight. Again, with a back-to-back and Caitlin a back-to-back, Caitlin’s going to be active tonight, AB’s not. And then they’ll flip-flop tomorrow night.”

As for Sophie Cunningham, it wouldn’t be surprising if she gets rested after enduring a back injury last night.

ESPN’s injury report has only listed Clark out, while the rest of the team is available to play.

Caitlin Clark Calls Out Fever

Due to her injury-plagued second season last year, it’s understandable that the Indiana Fever are being cautious with Caitlin Clark and her back. The Fever didn’t just restrict Clark’s minutes against the Los Angeles Sparks.

They also put her in a tough spot with short bursts of action around every three minutes. It didn’t allow her to get any momentum whatsoever.

Clark called out the team’s current plan for her to get reintegrated to the speed of the game after last night’s game.

“It’s just really hard when you’re playing three minutes, (sub) out, three minutes, three minutes, then you’re on the bench,” Clark said, via The IndyStar. “It’s really, really hard to get into a flow. For the most part, I got good looks, some of them went, some of them didn’t. I probably didn’t get to have a feel for the game as I usually do, like it’s just really, really hard for me to play in that scenario, but overall, my body feels great, so that’s the positive I can take from today.”

Clark’s expected return is on July 12 against the Las Vegas Aces in the final game of the Fever’s four-city road trip.