Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Toronto Tempo Game on June 16

The Indiana Fever continue their 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup campaign on Tuesday against the Toronto Tempo. The Fever welcome the Tempo to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their first-ever matchup.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Fever announced their official injury report for the Tempo game. Two players are on the report, Caitlin Clark and Raven Johnson. Clark is listed as probable, while Johnson is tagged questionable.

Clark continues to deal with a back injury, which kept her out on May 20 against the Portland Fire. She has been in the Fever’s injury report as probable since then after the WNBA warned them for not being transparent.

On the other hand, Johnson has a minor left ankle issue suffered in practice, as per Chloe Peterson of The Indianapolis Star. It happened during the Fever’s final drill, tweaking her ankle before getting checked out by the team’s medical personnel.

Caitlin Clark This Season

After struggling to start the season, Caitlin Clark is slowly picking up steam in the last three games. She’s averaging 25.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.7 assists to help the Indiana Fever earn a three-game win streak.

Clark is also shooting 49.0% from the field, 38.5% from 3-point range and 88.9% from free-throw line in that span.

It wasn’t surprising to see Clark struggle to start the season considering she only played 13 games last year due to multiple muscle-related injuries. Her last WNBA game before this season was back in mid-July, though she did play for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament last March.

Raven Johnson This Season

The Indiana Fever selected Raven Johnson out of South Carolina with the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft. It received a bunch of negative reaction due to Johnson’s history with Clark and friendship with Angel Reese.

However, Johnson seemed to have earned fans with her performances in the preseason. It hasn’t fully translated in the regular season, but she’s averaging 4.3 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.

Johnson is down the backcourt pecking order behind Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull.

Indiana Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever are currently sitting sixth in the WNBA standings with a record of 8-5. They are on a three-game winning streak after a rocky start to the campaign.

The Fever are 4-1 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup standings, but unfortunately, they are already eliminated from contention and won’t have a chance to defend their cup title. The New York Liberty clinched the Eastern Conference after going 5-0 with one game remaining.

Even if the Liberty lose to the Chicago Sky in their next game and the Fever beat the Toronto Tempo, the Liberty has the tie-breaker against Indiana.