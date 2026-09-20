Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report for Washington Mystics Game

The Indiana Fever are back at home on Sunday for the first time since the 2026 FIBA World Cup break.

The Fever will welcome the Washington Mystics to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a very important matchup. They have to win their last three games to have a shot at having homecourt advantage in the first round of the 2026 WNBA playoffs.

It’s also the third and final meeting between the Fever and Mystics this season. The first two games were nail-biters, so today’s game could go down to the wire once again.

Indiana Fever Injury Report vs. Washington Mystics

The Indiana Fever announced their injury report against the Washington Mystics on Saturday afternoon. The Fever have two players listed on their report, Caitlin Clark and Damiris Dantas.

It’s the same two players in the Fever’s injury report on Friday’s game against the Toronto Tempo. Clark is listed as probable due to a back injury, while Dantas is back out as she recovers from a knee injury.

Dantas, who is back with the team, underwent left knee surgery in early August that ruled her out for the rest of the season.

Clark, on the other hand, has been dealing with a back issue since the start of the season. It has flared up here and there, but she has only missed four games because of it. She is expected to get cleared before tip-off.

The Fever are just being cautious, and possibly petty, after the WNBA warned them about being more truthful in their injury reports back in May.

Mystics to Get Sonia Citron Back

The Washington Mystics have a clean injury report for Sunday’s game against the Indiana Fever. They have a healthy roster, with Sonia Citron back in action after missing Thursday’s game against the Chicago Sky due to personal reasons.

Georgia Amoore was listed questionable on Friday due to a knee issue but was cleared to play.

The Mystics will look for the win since it could improve their position for the 2026 WNBA playoffs. They are currently sitting eighth in the WNBA standings, but they are just two games behind the fifth-ranked Fever.

Fever vs. Mystics Preview

Sunday’s game will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics.

Their first meeting on May 15 was a thrilling overtime classic, with the Mystics pulling out the 104-102 win in Indianapolis. Sonia Citron had 30 points in her duel against Caitlin Clark, who had 32 points.

On June 8, the Fever got their revenge in Washington, D.C. Clark hit the game-winning shot to get the 78-76 win.