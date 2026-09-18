Indiana Fever Announce Injury Report vs. Toronto Tempo

The Indiana Fever are back in action on Friday after a three-week break due to the 2026 FIBA World Cup.

The Fever will visit the Toronto Tempo at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Ontario, Canada as part of a three-game WNBA schedule for September 18.

It’s the third and final matchup of the season between the two teams, and the Fever will look to sweep the season series. The Fever dominated their first-ever meeting in June before a hard-fought win last month.

Indiana Fever’s Injury Report vs. Toronto Tempo

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Indiana Fever announced their injury report for tonight’s game against the Toronto Tempo.

The Fever have two players on their injury report, Caitlin Clark and Damiris Dantas. Clark is listed as probable because of a back injury, while Dantas is not with the team and out due to a knee injury.

Clark is expected to get upgraded to available for tip-off. She is coming off a FIBA World Cup gold medal win with Team USA. She didn’t miss any games in the tournament and played a bunch of minutes off the bench.

Her back injury has been an issue since the opening game of the season. She hasn’t dealt with it in real time in three months when she re-aggravated it against the Phoenix Mercury last June.

The Fever are trying to avoid any fines from the WNBA since they were warned back in May to be more truthful about their injury report. Clark wasn’t on the team’s report against the Portland Fire, but she was ruled out before tip-off when her back flared up.

As for Dantas, she underwent season-ending surgery in early August. She’s not with the team as she continues her recovery from a left knee injury.

Indiana Fever vs. Toronto Tempo Preview

The Indiana Fever are 2-0 against the Toronto Tempo this season. They dominated the first matchup 113-91 on June 16 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Kelsey Mitchell had a game-high 27 points on 9-for-11 shooting, while Caitlin Clark dropped a double-double of 21 points and 14 assists. Sophie Cunningham had his best game of the season, scoring 24 points off the bench and knocking six 3-point shots.

Laura Juskaite had 19 points, four assists and three steals to lead the Tempo, while Marina Mabrey contributed 18 points and seven assists. Maria Conde added 12 points, four rebounds and five assists off the bench.

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On August 18 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Tempo nearly completed a comeback against the Fever. They came up short 101-95, with Mabrey scoring 22 points on 21 shots. Brittney Sykes added 15 points, while Aneesah Morrow had a double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Mitchell didn’t play in the fourth quarter, but she still had a game-high 29 points. Clark had 24 points and seven assists, while Aliyah Boston added 16 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.