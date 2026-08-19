Indiana Fever Reveal Kelsey Mitchell Injury Update After Toronto Win

The Indiana Fever extended their winning streak to five games after beating the Toronto Tempo at the Scotiabank Center on Tuesday night.

It was part of the Fever’s current five-game road trip that started on Sunday against the Atlanta Dream. They played the entire fourth quarter of their 101-95 win without leading scorer Kelsey Mitchell.

Her absence surprised some people since she already had 29 points at that point in the game. The ESPN broadcast speculated that the Fever were giving her rest due to their grueling schedule, as per Grant Young of Sports Illustrated.

Fever Share Kelsey Mitchell Update

Speaking to reporters after the game, Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White explained what happened to Kelsey Mitchell and why she didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

“Update on Kelsey, it seems like she just got overheated,” White said. “I mean, this is two games in a row where we’ve played in really, really hot environments. So, all indications are right now that she was just overheated.”

The Fever are back in action on Thursday against the Dallas Wings. It’s unclear if Mitchell will get rested for that game or cleared before tip-off. They are expected to release their next injury report on Wednesday afternoon.

While White’s comments don’t elicit fear, it’s still worrisome for Fever fans, especially after seeing Mitchell collapse in Game 5 of the 2025 WNBA semifinals against the Las Vegas Aces.

Mitchell suffered from rhabdomyolysis and had to be taken to a medical facility. It can cause kidney damage if untreated properly. It was caused by physical stress and fatigue, which wasn’t surprising since Mitchell was carrying the offense for the majority of last season.

Kelsey Mitchell Ties A’ja Wilson’s Record

For the 20th game in a row, Kelsey Mitchell scored at least 20 points or more. She tied the league record set by reigning four-time MVP A’ja Wilson from the final five games of the 2023 season and carried over through the first 15 games of 2024.

With eight games left in the regular season, it would not be surprising if Mitchell breaks the record. However, her health is more important, and the Fever are likely making sure she’s 100 percent healthy before clearing her to return.

The WNBA also announced that Mitchell and Caitlin Clark also set a league record as a duo. They now have 16 games of scoring 20 or more points each, breaking the record set by Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter in 2008.

Mitchell finished Tuesday’s game with 29 points, while Caitlin Clark scored 24 points.

The Fever have three games left in their current road trip, plus one more home game before a three-week break to give way for the 2027 FIBA Women’s World Cup.

That’ll give Mitchell a chance to recharge ahead of the playoffs, though Clark and Aliyah Boston won’t have rest due to being part of Team USA.