How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury on June 24? All You Need to Know

The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury are back at it again on Wednesday at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever continue their three-game homestand and take on the Mercury for the second time in three days.

Things were a little heated on Monday, with five players getting called for technical fouls from one play in the fourth quarter. Myisha Hines-Allen was even ejected after a second technical foul seconds later.

The Fever ended up prevailing to earn an 86-77 win and snap a two-game losing streak. Caitlin Clark led the way with 24 points, three rebounds and nine assists, while Kelsey Mitchell added 22 points on 8-for-20 shooting.

How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury Game on June 24?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It’s live on the USA Network, with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EST.

It can also be streamed live on Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are both paid subscriptions.

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Fever vs. Mercury Preview

For the second time in three days, the Indiana Fever host the Phoenix Mercury at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Fever are looking to start another winning streak at the expense of the Mercury.

Emotions were high on Monday, especially in the fourth quarter. Caitlin Clark got entangled with DeWanna Bonner and was called for a personal foul.

It escalated further, with Sophie Cunningham taunting Bonner, who was ready to fight her former teammate.

Myisha Hines-Allen and Alyssa Thomas also got involved, with all five players getting called for one technical foul each. Clark was not happy with the officiating after the game, calling them out for calling a technical foul on her without a clear explanation.

“Yeah, it’s ridiculous,” Clark said, via WFIN. “I got a technical for clapping. So, we should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I’m gonna be suspended for if I’m gonna get technicals for clapping. “(The referee) said I got a technical for clapping. If any technical should be taken away, it should be that one if it’s truly for clapping. That’s what they said they gave it to me for. So, it’s just ridiculous. I don’t understand it at all.”

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Clark is three technical fouls away from an automatic one-game suspension. Her emotions are getting the best out of her in certain situations this season, plus her struggles with fouling have been a problem for her and the Fever.

Sophie Cunningham Reacts To DeWanna Bonner Scuffle

In her postgame interview, Sophie Cunningham briefly opened up about her altercation with DeWanna Bonner. Things have been chippy between them since last season when Bonner asked for her release from the Indiana Fever.

“It’s fine,” Cunningham said, via Brian Haenchen of The Indianapolis Star. “I think it’s part of the game. We kept our heads. I think we could have stopped it a little bit sooner, but at the end of the day, we kept our heads. We finished the ball game well, and that’s what we needed to do moving forward.”

Cunningham also doesn’t want to dwell in the past, and she isn’t looking for answers to why Bonner asked for her release without informing her teammates.