How To Watch Indiana Fever vs Phoenix Mercury on June 22? All You Need To Know

The Indiana Fever suffered back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Dream after winning four in a row. The Fever are back in action on Monday, when they host the Phoenix Mercury for the first game of a three-game homestand.

After falling short at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 108-101 on Thursday against the Dream, the Fever were blown out 113-96 in the second half two days later in Atlanta.

The Fever enter tonight’s game with a record of 9-7, though they are in better shape than the 5-12 Mercury. It will also be the first matchup between the two teams this season.

How To Watch Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury on June 22?

The game between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It’s live on the USA Network, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EST.

Fans can also watch the games on local channels WTHR Channel 13 in Indianapolis and Arizona’s Family Sports and KTVK – Arizona’s Family 3TV in Phoenix. It’s also streamed live on Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass.

Play

Indiana Fever vs. Phoenix Mercury Preview

The Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury faced each other three times last season. The Mercury won the season series 2-1.

Here are the scores from last year’s season series between the Fever and Mercury:

July 30: Fever def. Mercury 108-101 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse

August 7: Mercury def. Fever 95-60 at the Mortgage Matchup Center

September 2: Mercury def. Fever 85-79 at the Mortgage Matchup Center

Caitlin Clark didn’t play in any of the three games against the Mercury due to injury. She ended up missing 31 games last year, though the Fever still made it to the WNBA semifinals and were one win away from the WNBA Finals.

The Mercury, on the other hand, made it to the WNBA Finals, but they were swept by the Las Vegas Aces.

Indiana Fever This Season

It has been an up-and-down season for the Indiana Fever so far, with a record of 9-7. They are on a two-game losing streak and are just 5-5 in their last 10 games. They had a four-game winning streak prior to losing back-to-back games to the Atlanta Dream.

Caitlin Clark is now the Fever’s leading scorer at 21.1 points per game, which is third in the WNBA behind A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum. Clark is also second in the league in assists per game at 8.1.

Clark’s problem remains the same: turnovers and foul trouble. She has had a hard time adjusting to the new freedom of movement rule.

Phoenix Mercury This Season

The Phoenix Mercury are sitting 12th in the WNBA standings at 5-12. They are struggling on the defensive end, though Kahleah Copper‘s shooting struggles doesn’t help.

Satou Sabally‘s departure is being felt, and Alyssa Thomas can’t carry them all season. Nevertheless, they are coming off a 93-73 win over the Seattle Storm, which could spark a potential turnaround.