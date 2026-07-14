Indiana Fever Star Sophie Cunningham Predicted to Run for Office in 2050

One of the biggest headliners of the 2026 WNBA season has been Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham.

The Missouri product has been all over social media after her finger-pointing incident against the Phoenix Mercury became a viral meme. She then appeared at UFC 329 last Saturday and made her debut as an Octagon Girl.

Cunningham then proved that she wasn’t just making headlines with off-court stuff. She exploded for 20 points off the bench in the Fever’s 109-75 win over the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. She went 7-for-9 from the field and made six 3-point shots.

Sophie Cunningham Predicted to Become U.S. Vice President

In an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, former ESPN columnist Chuck Klosterman made a bold prediction about Sophie Cunningham. Klosterman told Bill Simmons that Cunningham could be the vice president of the United States in 2050.

“Sophie Cunningham in the next maybe, I’m gonna say, 2050, is going to be Vice President of the United States,” Klosterman said, via The Big Lead. “She’s going to be Vice President of the United States. I don’t know what party she’ll be in. I don’t know anything about her political views, but she will be the vice-presidential candidate, at least the candidate.” “There’s something about the fact that she wore those sleeves on the court. Something about the way she triggers the inbound plays at the end of games makes me think she will be someone’s ideal vice president. She has a likeable personality.”

Cunningham has been nicknamed “MAGA Barbie” by some people on the internet, which was further mentioned during her appearance at UFC 329 and apparent friendship with Dana White.

The UFC president was present during the Indiana Fever’s game against the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday as a show of support for Cunningham, whom he considers a friend.

Sophie Cunningham’s Political Affiliation

Speaking to The New York Times’ Tania Ganguli, Sophie Cunningham finally responded to the “MAGA Barbie” nickname and confirmed if she’s politically aligned with President Donald Trump.

“I’m clearly white and from Missouri, and so I think there was a lot of assumption there,” Cunningham said. “All I have to say is I really am right in the middle, and I think a lot of America is like that. In our culture today you have to choose and you have to be an extremist, and that’s just not me. So, I agree with things on both sides; I disagree with things on both sides.”

Cunningham’s popularity had risen since turning into Caitlin Clark‘s enforcer last season. She launched a variety of partnerships and even started her podcast called Show Me Something with reality star West Wilson.

The Indiana Fever star will also have her own player exclusive shoes with Adidas on July 24, as per Sole Retriever.