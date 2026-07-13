Sophie Cunningham Opens Up About UFC Ring Girl Experience

The Indiana Fever finished their four-game road trip on Sunday with an emphatic win over the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces.

Sophie Cunningham was instrumental in the Fever’s 109-75 win at the Michelob ULTRA Arena. She finished with 20 points off the bench, going 7-for-9 from the field and knocking down six 3-point shots.

It was a superb weekend for Cunningham, who also served as a guest Octagon Girl at UFC 329. She walked around the cage for the co-main event fight between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis.

Sophie Cunningham on Being a UFC Octagon Girl

Speaking to reporters before Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces, Sophie Cunningham was asked about her stint as a UFC Octagon Girl the night before.

The Indiana Fever star was smiling from ear to ear talking about her experience and how it just happened without any planning.

“Me and Dana have kind of become friends, and he’s an amazing dude,” Cunningham said. “UFC is awesome, and so (I) went to my first live fight last night, which was so cool. The main fight was a little eh, but the whole experience overall was wonderful. “Dana came over to say what’s up, and I was like, ‘Hey, if you need a ring girl, let me know.’ He’s like, ‘All right, like first round for the Paddy fight, that’s you.’ I was like, ‘Yeah.’ He’s like, ‘No, seriously.’ And I was like, ‘Oh god.’ It was so much fun though, like it was just a great environment.”

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Cunningham added that she had no time to practice, but the other Octagon Girls were so helpful to her. She enjoyed her time in Las Vegas and hoped that it could happen again in the future.

For what it’s worth, UFC president Dana White was in attendance on Sunday to support Sophie Cunningham and the Fever.

What’s Next For The Fever?

The Indiana Fever has completed their current four-game road trip. They finished it with a record of 3-1, with two wins against the Las Vegas Aces and one over the Phoenix Mercury. Their only loss of the trip was against the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Fever improved to 14-9 for the season, sitting atop the Eastern Conference and fifth in the WNBA standings. They are just three games behind the Minnesota Lynx for the best record in the league.

With the trip over, the Fever head back home to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a four-game homestand that begins on July 15. They will host the Golden State Valkyries, a team they have faced twice already this season and split it 1-1.

The Fever are also set to welcome the Seattle Storm on July 17, the New York Liberty on July 18 and the Connecticut Sun on July 22. The end of the homestand is the start of the WNBA All-Star break, with the season set to resume on July 28.