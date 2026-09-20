How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Washington Mystics on Sept. 20? All You Need to Know

On Sunday, there are five WNBA games on the schedule, including the matchup between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics.

It’s the third and final Fever vs. Mystics game of the season. They split the first two meetings, which were both very close games.

Today’s game is an important one for both teams as they battle for positioning in the 2026 WNBA playoffs. The Fever are currently sitting fifth, while the Mystics are eighth, with just two games separating them.

How to Watch Fever vs. Mystics?

Sunday’s game between the Indiana Fever and Washington Mystics will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. It will be televised live on ABC.

It’s also available via live streaming on multiple subscription-based platforms like YouTube TV, FuboTV, Peacock and the WNBA League Pass. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST.

Fever vs. Mystics Preview

The Indiana Fever are coming off a 103-85 road win over the Toronto Tempo last Friday. It was a tight contest until the Fever overwhelmed the Tempo in the fourth quarter, outscoring them 24-12.

Kelsey Mitchell led the way with 33 points on 12-for-17 shooting. She knocked down seven 3-point shots and broke A’ja Wilson‘s record for most points in a single season in WNBA history.

Caitlin Clark added 28 points, six rebounds and 14 assists, while Myisha Allen-Hines added nine points and seven rebounds off the bench.

The Fever are also on a three-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Washington Mystics dominated the Chicago Sky at the Wintrust Arena on Thursday to earn the 110-80 win. Shakira Austin dropped 20 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Kiki Iriafen added 18 points and 14 rebounds.

Sonia Citron didn’t play because of personal reasons. Cotie McMahon started in her place and had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Mystics are just 6-4 in their last 10 games, but they have a winning road record of 12-9 this season.

Fever vs. Mystics This Season

On May 15 in Indianapolis, the Washington Mystics outlasted the Indiana Fever in overtime to earn a hard-fought 104-102 win. Caitlin Clark had 32 points, including the game-tying shot that forced overtime.

However, Sonia Citron held her own and put up 30 points to lead the Mystics. Kiki Iriafen had a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds.

Less than a month later, on June 8 in Washington, D.C., the Fever got their revenge on the Mystics in another close game. Clark hit the game-winning shot to give the Fever a 78-76 win. She had 19 points, three rebounds and five assists, while Kelsey Mitchell added 15 points.

Michaela Onyenwere had a team-high 17 points, with Citron being limited to just 12 points.