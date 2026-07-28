How to Watch Indiana Fever vs Seattle Storm on July 28? All You Need to Know

The WNBA is back on Tuesday after the All-Star break. One of the five games scheduled is the Indiana Fever taking on the Seattle Storm at the Climate Pledge Arena.

It’s the third and final Fever vs. Storm matchup of the season between the two teams. The Fever won the first two games on May 17 and July 17, which were both played at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Fever are also looking to sweep the season series against the Storm for a second year in a row. The Storm have not beaten Indiana since June 27, 2024.

How to Watch Fever vs. Storm on July 28?

Tonight’s game between the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm will be televised nationally on ESPN. It will be held at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, with tip-off scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EST.

It’s also available via livestream on the ESPN App, Fubo TV and WNBA League Pass, which are all paid subscriptions.

Fever vs. Storm Preview

The Indiana Fever are 2-0 against the Seattle Storm this season.

Their first meeting was on May 17 in Indianapolis. The Fever earned the 89-78 win, led by Caitlin Clark, who had 21 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and two blocks.

Kelsey Mitchell contributed 17 points and two assists, while Sophie Cunningham scored 17 points off the bench.

Meanwhile, Natisha Hiedeman had 19 points and two assists for the Storm. Flau’jae Johnson put up 14 points, six rebounds and four blocks, while Zia Cooke added 13 points and four assists off the bench.

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On July 17, the Storm were back in Indianapolis for their second matchup of the season against the Fever.

Clark exploded for a career-high 45 points to help the Fever get the 110-107 win. She also had two rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and two blocks. Mitchell also had a big game with 30 points.

Dominique Malonga was nearly unstoppable for Seattle, finishing with 28 points and 14 rebounds. Awa Fam had a near double-double of 16 points and nine rebounds, while Johnson had another complete performance against the Fever. She contributed 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Fever This Season

The Indiana Fever enter the second half of the season with a record of 17-10. They have the best record in the Eastern Conference, but they are currently sitting fifth in the WNBA standings.

The Fever are on a three-game winning streak and have won seven of their last 10 games. They are favored to beat the Seattle Storm tonight and sweep the season series for the second straight year.

Storm This Season

The Seattle Storm own the worst record in the WNBA at the moment. They are 6-23 and have lost six in a row heading into tonight’s matchup. They only have two wins in their last 10 games and have only four wins at home this season so far.