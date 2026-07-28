Controversial Sophie Cunningham Rally Planned For WNBA Game

The WNBA finds themselves in hot water with a controversial subject coming their way via outside groups. Indiana Fever bench star Sophie Cunningham recently made a comment about the touchy subject trans athletes competing in gender based sports leagues. The comments turned into a political debate about various other topics since sex and gender are hot button topics today.

WNBA fans and media have been alarmed by a “Support Sophie” rally taking place outside of the Seattle Storm venue before they host Cunningham and Caitlin Clark’s Fever team. The following announcement was made by various political groups leading the rally:

“Women Are Real, Known Heretic, and Brandi Kruse are organizing a celebratory pre-game fan rally with local female athletes outside Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday, July 28, before the Indiana Fever take on the Seattle Storm. The rally will show public support for Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, who has faced a wave of criticism since a July 22 ESPN profile in which she expressed support for female-only sports and locker rooms.”

The WNBA having the largest LGBTQ fan base percentage of any sports league will instantly make this a huge issue to many of the league’s most avid supporters. Some media personnel have considered skipping the game to avoid any hate speech or a more violent situation to escalate in today’s climate.

What Did Sophie Cunningham Say To Spark This?

Cunningham did a controversial interview with ESPN last week to play into the fame she’s received from the viral point meme at DeWanna Bonner and for her appearance as a UFC ring girl. The interview led to her answering questions about right wing politicians using her as a spokesperson.

While Cunningham did make it clear that she’s in the middle when it comes to politics, she went out of her way to speak on trans athletes:

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans. And I’m like, ‘I never once said that. I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

The quote led to more support from right wing coverage and multiple segments celebrating her on Fox News. Many WNBA fans have expressed disgust, but the rally could make this situation escalate to even uglier depths.

WNBA Must Figure Out Political Problem

Politics have become part of the WNBA landscape this season due to political figures and political talk shows providing more coverage. Clark and Cunningham have been celebrated from the right-hand side to spark more drama.

The WNBA Commissioner had to speak against racism, homophobia and harassment that some of the league’s players have dealt with in recent weeks. Indiana’s Cunningham and Clark having the viral tense moments with Bonner and Alyssa Thomas led to online death threats.

Right leaning figures covering the sport exposed the game to new viewers who felt that the Fever stars from being unfairly targeted. However, a lot of that turned many innocent players getting attacked with hate speech. Cathy Engelbert, the Fever, and even the players may need to step in if this rally makes the situation worse.