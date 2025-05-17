Caitlin Clark Sent Message by WNBA General Managers

Before the tip-off of the 2025 WNBA season, the league’s 13 general managers voiced their opinions on numerous topics, including which player will have a breakout season, the best shooter, MVP, and more.

In a 40-question WNBA.com survey released May 15, they named their top three candidates for the 2025 Kia WNBA MVP award. However, they may have sent a message to second-year superstar Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, who finished in last place among three players.

Clark, the 2024 WNBA All-Star, got 8% of the vote, finishing behind three-time MVP A’ja Wilson (25%) and four-time All-Star Napheesa Collier (67%).

Caitlin Clark Effect 2.0

Clark is coming off a masterful rookie campaign that included a 20-20 record and a playoff berth for the Fever for the first time since the 2016 season. She won Rookie of the Year in a landslide, and she changed the landscape of the WNBA.

The Iowa native finished her rookie season averaging 19.2 points, 8.4 assists and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 90.6% from the charity stripe.

During the offseason, the Indiana guard decided to forgo the inaugural season of Unrivaled Basketball, a three-on-three league founded by Collier and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart. Clark spent the offseason focusing on developing her strength and adding more to her offensive repertuar.

Looks like Caitlin Clark put on some muscle 💪 (📸: @brilewerke) pic.twitter.com/31r5LswaOk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2025

In addition to her busy offseason, the Indiana superstar continued to develop her leadership skills. She spoke about her leadership style during the Fever’s media day on April 30.

“I think building relationships is all the same,” said Clark. “Like you need to have those relationships in life too, um whether it’s with your friends, whether it’s with your family, whether it’s all of you with your job, like how are you going to work with your co-workers.”

“You have to have relationships and same for us playing basketball is like you know when things get heated in the moment, like you need to know that they’re going to have your back, that you know they have your best interest at heart.”

“So I think that it all starts with relationship.”

WNBA: The Antidote for Fever

On the other hand, the Fever’s front office kept its’ foot on the gas and bolstered the roster to a championship contender. During free agency, the team parted ways with former head coach Christie Sides and hired Stephanie White.

Indiana made a splash during the offseason and according to the general managers WNBA survey from May 15, they agree as well. The franchise got 64% of the votes, beating out the Dallas Wings (18%), who drafted Paige Bueckers No. 1 overall in this year’s draft and the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky, who also received votes.

ESPN, with the Paige lead in to talking about the Fevers expectations in 2025. pic.twitter.com/FpIS3KVIez — Ken Swift (@kenswift) April 14, 2025

The Fever signed Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner, and Sydney Colson during the offseason. Coupled with the free-agent signings the franchise traded for sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham, who spent her first six seasons with the Mercury.

Indiana addressed their needs for perimeter defenders, more shooting and bench depth.

Clark’s Ready for the Moment

After a rejuvenating 2024 season, the stakes have been raised to championship contention. During Clark’s interview during the Fever’s media day she discussed the championship expectations.

“There’s a lot of really great leadership, there’s people that have won championships you know,” said Clark. “Then we have our young core, our young players you know a lot of people that are really really hungry to win and I think that’s kind of what we were lacking last year.”

The second-year phenom is ready to take the court with her newly constructed team. Indiana will host the Chicago Sky in their season home opener at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time May 17 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.