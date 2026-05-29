Hi, Subscriber

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: WNBA Preview, How to Watch, Game Details

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury
Getty
Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty and Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA game.

For the second time this season, the New York Liberty take on the Phoenix Mercury at the Barclays Center.

The two teams faced off on Wednesday, with the Liberty earning an 84-74 win. Marine Johannes led the way for New York, scoring 21 points and knocking down seven 3-point shots.

Johannes has been a revelation for the Liberty early in the season. She’s filling-in for the injured Sabrina Ionescu, who has only played one game this season due to injury.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Preview

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury

GettyJonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball against Natasha Mack #4 of the Phoenix Mercury during the third quarter at Barclays Center on May 27, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The Liberty have a record of 4-4. They currently sit 10th in the WNBA standings and has been inconsistent to start the campaign.

Their win against Phoenix on Wednesday snapped a three-game losing streak. They were coming off losses to the Golden State Valkyries, Dallas Wings and Portland Fire, which all happened at the Barclays Center.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 20.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. Marine Johaness is having the best season of her career, putting up 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury

GettyMarine Johannes #23 of the New York Liberty drives against Jovana Nogic #29 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first quarter at Barclays Center on May 27, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

On the other hand, the Mercury are 2-6 and are near the bottom of the WNBA standings at 14th. They have lost four in a row, with their defense needing a bit of improvement.

The Mercury had one hell of a start to the season, blowing out the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces in their first game.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Kahleah Copper leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.8 points.

They also seem to be missing Satou Sabally, who missed Wednesday’s matchup against his former team because of an illness.

How to Watch Liberty vs Mercury Game

The game between the Liberty and Mercury is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. It will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Fans can watch the game live on ION. It’s also available via live stream on Fubo TV.

Liberty vs Mercury Potential Starting Lineups

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury

GettyAlyssa Thomas #25 of the Phoenix Mercury and Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty reach for the ball during the third quarter at Barclays Center on May 27, 2026 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

The Liberty have already ruled out Sabrina Ionescu and Marine Fauthoux. Satou Sabally is not on the injury report and will return to face his former team.

On the other hand, the Mercury continue to be without Sami Whitcomb due to a knee injury.

Here’s the potential starting lineups for both teams.

Liberty: Marine Johannes (G), Pauline Astier (G), Satou Sabally (F), Breanna Stewart (F) and Jonquel Jones (C)

Mercury: Jovana Nogic (G), Kahleah Copper (G), Alyssa Thomas (F), DeWanna Bonner (F) and Natasha Mack (C)

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: WNBA Preview, How to Watch, Game Details

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x