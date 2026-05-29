New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury: WNBA Preview, How to Watch, Game Details

For the second time this season, the New York Liberty take on the Phoenix Mercury at the Barclays Center.

The two teams faced off on Wednesday, with the Liberty earning an 84-74 win. Marine Johannes led the way for New York, scoring 21 points and knocking down seven 3-point shots.

Johannes has been a revelation for the Liberty early in the season. She’s filling-in for the injured Sabrina Ionescu, who has only played one game this season due to injury.

New York Liberty vs Phoenix Mercury Preview

The Liberty have a record of 4-4. They currently sit 10th in the WNBA standings and has been inconsistent to start the campaign.

Their win against Phoenix on Wednesday snapped a three-game losing streak. They were coming off losses to the Golden State Valkyries, Dallas Wings and Portland Fire, which all happened at the Barclays Center.

Breanna Stewart is averaging 20.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks. Marine Johaness is having the best season of her career, putting up 12.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals.

On the other hand, the Mercury are 2-6 and are near the bottom of the WNBA standings at 14th. They have lost four in a row, with their defense needing a bit of improvement.

The Mercury had one hell of a start to the season, blowing out the defending WNBA champions Las Vegas Aces in their first game.

Alyssa Thomas is averaging 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game. Kahleah Copper leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.8 points.

They also seem to be missing Satou Sabally, who missed Wednesday’s matchup against his former team because of an illness.

How to Watch Liberty vs Mercury Game

The game between the Liberty and Mercury is set for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. It will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Fans can watch the game live on ION. It’s also available via live stream on Fubo TV.

Liberty vs Mercury Potential Starting Lineups

The Liberty have already ruled out Sabrina Ionescu and Marine Fauthoux. Satou Sabally is not on the injury report and will return to face his former team.

On the other hand, the Mercury continue to be without Sami Whitcomb due to a knee injury.

Here’s the potential starting lineups for both teams.

Liberty: Marine Johannes (G), Pauline Astier (G), Satou Sabally (F), Breanna Stewart (F) and Jonquel Jones (C)

Mercury: Jovana Nogic (G), Kahleah Copper (G), Alyssa Thomas (F), DeWanna Bonner (F) and Natasha Mack (C)