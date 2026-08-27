Cameron Brink Calls Out “Stupid Piece Of S***” Enes Kanter

Popular young Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink spoke bluntly about former NBA player Enes Kanter trying to use the WNBA for his publicity stunt. Kanter fizzled out of the NBA and started becoming a politically minded figure after Fox News supported him attacking LeBron James personally. Since then, Kanter has been a right-wing political figure and now wants to use transgender community to get into the WNBA.

Brink spoke out days after Kanter was kicked out of an Indiana Fever vs Chicago Sky game:

“I think it’s a non-issue, and I think it’s people trying to just come for the trans community, and I just don’t stand for that. I don’t even know what the f*** his name is. Enes Kanter – he’s a stupid piece of s***. And I think a lot of people think that, and I think he’s just trying to stay relevant. I think people are tuned in for the right reasons, and it’s great that we can all talk about things that are important and hard and even have your own opinions on that. But I think taking something that’s a non-issue right now and just trying to use it for clickbait or for views for likes, and then targeting a vulnerable community, is just really low.”

The bold comments from Brink saw her sticking up for both the transgender community and the WNBA players. Kanter has tried to mock the league by saying he should be able to join if he identifies as a woman. The WNBA security kicked him out for agitating Sky player Natasha Cloud and challenging her.

Why WNBA Fans Take Offense To Enes Kanter

The whole political element of debates about transgender athletes and league rules have become a pointless narrative following the WNBA. Brink said bluntly that she thinks Kanter is trying to target a marginalized vulnerable community and disrespect her league to do it.

Cloud took offense to Kanter for the same reason when he stood up and started chanting things at her. Most players are sick of Kanter and those like him, regardless of whatever political affiliations are or what they think about certain issues.

Kanter sitting ringside to make a spectacle of himself to push his agenda led to him appearing on Fox News and other similar networks to mock the WNBA players. Brink said what many think and held nothing back to defend her peers.

How Sophie Cunningham Plays Into This

The whole situation started when Sophie Cunningham gave her opinion on transgender athletes and her desire to exclude them from women’s sports. This led to rallies using Cunningham’s name to speak against the trans community in sports and sometimes beyond sports.

In defense of Cunningham, she’s said she has nothing against trans people outside of the sports rules and has tried to distance herself from the outside events. Kanter even used her name to say the drama with Cloud started when he celebrated Sophie hitting a shot.

The right-wing figures making WNBA talk show news led to politics becoming a huge part of the league this season. WNBA stars must have a great postseason of competitive series to get past the drama.