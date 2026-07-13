Sophie Cunningham Finally Comments On “MAGA Barbie” Moniker

Popular Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham has been in the news for various reasons over the past few weeks. The infamous meme of Cunningham pointing at DeWanna Bonner during a tense game against the Phoenix Mercury made her a viral sensation to put her name in the news. UFC also recently spotlighted Cunningham as one of the ring girls for an unexpected cameo. Some WNBA fans have used the moniker of “MAGA Barbie” to assume Cunningham’s support of President Donald Trump.

Cunningham gave her first comment to the New York Times about the nickname that has existed for a few years:

“I’m clearly white and from Missouri, and so I think there was a lot of assumption there. All I have to say is I really am right in the middle, and I think a lot of America is like that. In our culture today you have to choose and you have to be an extremist, and that’s just not me. So, I agree with things on both sides; I disagree with things on both sides.”

The quote saw Cunningham trying her hardest to avoid getting attached to any political party during a time where tension is high in the United States over politics. Teammate Caitlin Clark has deal with the same issue of fans and media trying to figure out her political affiliation.

Why WNBA Calls Call Sophie “MAGA Barbie”

The Barbie aspect of Cunnigham’s unofficial nickname is obvious since she fits the traditional look of the Barbie doll character. Some WNBA fans noticed Cunningham following or liking posts from Republican figures in the past to start the narrative that she is part of the MAGA movement.

Things escalated more after the drama between the Fever and Mercury players. Republican politicians sent a letter to WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert demanding the league take action against any teams fouling Clark too hard or too often.

More right-wing figures shared Cunningham’s meme and started rooting for the Fever due to the social optics of the drama. The WNBA typically skews more liberal via the fan base and players to create intrigue of Cunningham potentially going against that. However, it appears that Cunningham doesn’t want to touch politics or be associated with either side to split her growing fan base.

WNBA Must Navigate Difficult Political Situation

The political element of life is starting to influence the WNBA as the top female team sports league in the United States. Political talk shows have started debating the ongoing saga of Clark getting fouled hard by other players around the league.

Every major pop culture story in the country can come back to politics due to the changes in society over the past ten years. Cunningham has become a major talking point over potential political beliefs over a meme as a role player on the team.

The Fever have tried to distance themselves from any political leanings either way to avoid losing fans from either side. Engelbert and the WNBA must figure out a plan to get past the political drama so everyone can focus on the basketball especially come playoff time.