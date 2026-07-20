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New York Liberty Announce Injury Report for Wings Game

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BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - JULY 07: Breanna Stewart #30, Sabrina Ionescu #20, Jonquel Jones #35, and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton #44 of the New York Liberty speak during the first quarter against the Dallas Wings at Barclays Center on July 07, 2026 in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Liberty are back in action on Monday to continue their four-game road trip that started on July 11. They visit the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Wings for the third and final time this season.

Tonight’s game was initially scheduled last Thursday, but the WNBA postponed it after the Liberty’s chartered flight suffered mechanical issues. They didn’t encounter any problems this time around, though injuries have been an on-court issue this season.

New York Liberty Injury Report for Wings Game

New York Liberty

GettyMarine Johannes #23 of the New York Liberty is helped off the court against the Indiana Fever during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to the New York Liberty’s official injury report, three players could end up missing tonight’s game against the Dallas Wings. Satou Sabally, Leonie Fiebich and Marine Johannes are all dealing with injuries.

Sabally has already been ruled out until after the All-Star break due to a concussion, as per Jackie Powell of The IX Sports. She suffered the injury on June 23 and has not been cleared by the WNBA’s concussion protocol. It has been a rough first season with the Liberty for Sabally, who has been limited to just 13 games this season due to injuries.

Fiebich has also been ruled out until after the All-Star break and doesn’t have a concrete timeline for her return. Jackie Powell of The IX Sports reported on Friday that Liberty coach Chris DeMarco revealed Fiebich avoided a serious foot injury.

Johannes, who is having a career year this season, suffered a left ankle injury last Saturday in the Liberty’s loss to the Indiana Fever. She was in so much pain after the injury happened, but she’s officially been tagged as questionable, according to Madeline Kenney of the New York Post.

The Liberty are expected to evaluate Johannes before tonight’s game. She could get upgraded to available or downgraded to out. Their game against the Wings is scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. EST tip-off.

Liberty vs. Wings Preview

New York Liberty

GettyBreanna Stewart #30, Jonquel Jones #35, Sabrina Ionescu #20, Pauline Astier #18 and Leonie Fiebich #13 of the New York Liberty walk back on the court after a timeout in the second quarter of their game against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 23, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The New York Liberty have yet to beat the Dallas Wings this season. They lost the first two matchups at home inside the Barclays Center. They were outplayed both times, 91-76 on May 28 and 88-77 on July 7.

The Liberty are also in the middle of a rough stretch, with just two wins in their last 10 games. They are in a four-game losing streak heading into tonight’s game.

The Wings, on the other hand, have won four in a row, though they could be without two key players. Paige Bueckers was involved in a rough collision with Nneka Ogwumike in the fourth quarter of their win against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Alanna Smith is also dealing with a leg injury and could be ruled out tonight.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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New York Liberty Announce Injury Report for Wings Game

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