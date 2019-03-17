How to Watch Michigan vs MSU Big Ten Championship Online

The Michigan State Spartans and the Michigan Wolverines will play for the Big Ten Tournament championship at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday.

Michigan vs MSU Preview

The Spartans shared the conference regular season title with the Purdue Boilermakers, with each squad going 16-4 in Big Ten play. MSU bested Michigan in each team’s last regular season contest to block the Wolverines from a share of the title.

Having split their regular season series with Purdue, Michigan State earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament by virtue of sweeping the third-place Wolverines in two meetings.

The Spartans snuck past the Ohio State Buckeyes in the quarterfinals, then topped the Wisconsin Badgers 67-55 behind a 21-point, six-assist effort from conference player of the year Cassius Winston. Senior forward Kenny Goins scored 13 points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, adding four assists, and a pair of blocks.

“It’s kind of been the same thing all year — the benefactor of having the player of the year on my team,” Goins said, according to The State News. “He put me in a good position with some open shots. It was my job to knock them down.”

Goins didn’t attempt a single 3-pointer in his first two seasons at MSU. Last year he went just 4-of-15 (26.7 percent) from distance. This year, he’s attempting 3.9 treys per game, and connecting on 39.1 percent of them. He went 4-of-7 from deep on Saturday.

“Kenny has probably been the guy that’s changed our team throughout the last two and a half months,” MSU head coach Tom Izzo said, per The State News. “He is one of our best defenders. He is our best rebounder. He is maybe our best-conditioned guy and he has really figured out how to shoot the ball and does it with a high percentage.”

Izzo added: “Kenny deserves a lot more than I’ve probably given him, but I think Kenny is putting himself in a position where there’s going to be some basketball for him after college.”

The Wolverines reached the tournament finals by blowing out the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

In the semifinals, Michigan held Minnesota to 22-of-54 (40.7 percent) shooting overall and 2-of-12 (16.7 percent) from deep. The Wolverines went 32-of-62 (51.6 percent) from the floor and 10-of-26 (38.5 percent) from distance.

Michigan holds opponents to 58.4 points per game, the second-lowest mark among 353 Division I teams.

“Our defense turns into our offense,” freshman forward Iggy Brazdeikis said, according to The Michigan Daily. “That’s the main thing for us. When we’re stopping guys and we’re pushing the ball in transition, we’re all moving the ball. That’s what gets us going.”