UFC PPV on ESPN Plus Price & Bundle Deals

UFC PPV’s are now available only through ESPN+, which means the cost is slightly different than usual.

When buying UFC 236 (and any future PPV’s), there are two different pricing options, which depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If you don’t have ESPN+: You can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 236 for a special bundle price of $79.99.

If you have ESPN+: You can purchase UFC 236 for $59.99.

The bundle may seem steep at $79.99, but it actually represents terrific value–a year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99) and UFC 236 ($59.99) purchased separately would run $109.99.

Think of it this way: You’re paying $59.99 for UFC 236, which is $5 cheaper than it used to cost, and you’re paying $20 for a year of ESPN+, which comes out to about $1.67 per month. Considering everything that you get with ESPN+–including Friday night’s Vasyl Lomachenko vs Anthony Crolla fight–that’s easily worth it.

You can read here for more information about what’s included with ESPN+.

UFC 236 Preview

The first UFC PPV on ESPN+ is not one you’re going to want to miss.

There are a pair of interim title fights headlining the main card from Atlanta: Kelvin Gastelum vs Israel Adesanya for the middleweight belt, and then Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier for the lightweight strap to close the night.

No matter what happens in the first of those two fights, we’re going to have ourselves a first-time UFC champion. The oddsmakers favor Adesanya, who has been on an light-speed ascent up the middleweight ladder since making his UFC debut in 2018, racking up five wins in a span of 12 months and most recently defeating Anderson Silva via unanimous decision at UFC 234 in February.

But Gastelum, who has fought the likes of Tyron Woodley, Johny Hendricks, Tim Kennedy, Vitor Belfort, Chris Weidman, Michael Bisping and Jacare Souza, believes his experience will prove to be the difference.

“I don’t think he’s been through the fire that I’ve been through,” said the 27-year-old. “He hasn’t fought the quality of opponents that I have. Obviously he’s fought some great fighters, but the top five guys, any one of those top five guys can be the champion, and I don’t think he’s fought those kind of guys.”

This is indeed Adesanya’s toughest test to date, but “The Last Stylebender” has had the look of a star since his first step inside the Octagon, and he doesn’t expect his rise to slow down on Saturday night.

“Momentum’s a powerful force, and it keeps on rolling,” he said. “I’m going to roll over Kelvin.”

Gastelum vs Adesanya would be the main event on most cards, but this is one of the few expectations.

That’s because Holloway vs Poirier has Fight of the Year potential.

Here’s what Holloway has done since becoming a PPV headliner: third-round TKO against Anthony Pettis to win the interim featherweight championship, third-round TKO against Jose Aldo to win the featherweight title, third-round TKO against Aldo to defend his belt and fourth-round TKO against Brian Ortega in another title defense. In the latter, he landed a UFC-record 290 significant strikes.

And here’s what Poirier has done since a no-contest against Eddie Alvarez in May of 2017: third-round submission against Anthony Pettis, fourth-round TKO against Justin Gaethje and second-round TKO against Eddie Alvarez.

Both are on dominant runs, both know how to put on a show and the stakes are quite high–either Holloway becomes the fourth simultaneous multi-division champ in UFC history, or Poirier captures his first belt. Either way, the winner probably also lines up a massive fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is suspended until July.

Add it all up, and we’re looking a potential instant classic.

