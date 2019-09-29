Bucs vs Rams Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on the wrong end of a heartbreaking finish last week, but don’t have any time to dwell on the loss as they travel to take on the undefeated Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Bucs vs Rams Preview

The Bucs looked ready to move to 2-1 last week, but the Daniel Jones mojo for the New York Giants was too much to overcome, as the game-winning kick sailed wide. The field goal miss had an extra layer of intrigue when head coach Bruce Arians said he intentionally took a penalty to move it five yards back.

“That field goal is easier back 5 yards. No sense hurrying,” Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said.

Interesting, to say the least, and now the Bucs face an uphill battle to get above .500.

The game will reunite standout defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh with the Rams. Suh signed with the Bucs as a free agent after going to the Super Bowl with L.A. last season.

“He’s a great player,” Rams QB Jared Goff said of Suh. “He’s a pro, and he knows what he’s doing. I’m sure he’ll be wanting to get after us, as I expect he would. He’s a friend of mine, and I wish him the best.”

Working with Suh on the Bucs line is Shaquil Barrett, who leads the NFL with eight sacks.

Jameis Winston is coming off by far his best game of the season a week ago. He passed for 380 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to the Giants.

“Big arm,” Rams safety John Johnson said. “Probably the biggest we’ve faced. … A guy like him, you’ve got to get to him mentally because physically he can do it all.”

On the Rams side, the curious question offensively has been how All-Pro running back Todd Gurley has been used. He has just 203 yards and one touchdown this season.

“I think they’re probably using him wisely and saving him,” Arians said. “They’ve got young backs they like, but he can break out for 200 (yards) at any point in time. He’s always dangerous in the passing game. I don’t see any drop-off at all.”

The Rams are 9-point home favorites for the game, with the total set at 49. The teams last met in 2016, a game the Rams won 37-32.

