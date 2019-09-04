How to Buy UFC 242: PPV Price & ESPN Plus Bundle Deal

You can buy the UFC 242 PPV through ESPN+ right here. For pricing details and an event preview, read on below.

Almost a year after his fourth-round submission of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov will make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon when he takes on interim champ Dustin Poirier for the lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 242.

Because the event is in Abu Dhabi, the main PPV card will start at 2 p.m. ET in the United States, with Khabib vs Poirier taking place around 3:45 p.m. ET.

UFC 242 Preview

While the overall depth of the UFC 242 card isn’t great, the main event makes it easily one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Khabib will be fighting for the first time in 2019, and if this turns into anything like his last trip to the Octagon, you won’t want to miss a second. As most likely remember, “The Eagle” defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission last October and proceeded to follow that win up with a post-fight brawl/circus that involved his team and McGregor’s.

Despite the ugly ending to UFC 229, though, it was another highly impressive performance from Khabib, who moved to 27-0 overall and 11-0 under the UFC banner. He’s No. 2 behind Jon Jones in UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, and he is without a doubt one of the top must-watch fighters in the business.

The same could easily be said for Dustin Poirier. In his last four fights, Poirier has defeated Anthony Pettis (former lightweight champion) via third-round TKO, Justin Gaethje (18-1 at the time) via fourth-round TKO, Eddie Alvarez (former UFC lightweight champion) via second-round TKO and Max Holloway (current featherweight champ who was fighting up in weight) via unanimous decision. In those fights, he earned three Fight of the Night bonuses and one Performance of the Night award.

Poirier’s win against Holloway–who entered with a 13-fight win streak–impressed Khabib but didn’t scare him.

“He impressed me with his boxing (against Holloway), but I think the difference between all his opponents and me, like Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Jim Miller, all of these guys, nobody can wrestle like me,” Nurmagomedov said. “I’m going to put pressure, like very good pressure. He’s going to have to wrestle with me for 25 minutes.”

Poirier’s recent impressive stretch has moved him up to No. 8 on the pound-for-pound list, making this one of the highest-ranked matchups of the year. But rankings are needed to explain how good this fight can be. Both fighters are extremely fun to watch–Khabib for his dominance and Poirier for his ability to put on an absolute show. Put them together with the lightweight title on the line, and you have easy Fight of the Year potential.

The co-main event is also a lightweight bout, as Edson Barboza takes on Paul Felder. Barboza could seriously use a win after defeats in three of his last four fights, while Felder is looking to build off his win against James Vick in February. These two fought in July of 2015, with Barboza winning via unanimous decision in the Fight of the Night.

The other fights on the main card are: Islam Makhachev vs Davi Ramos (lightweight), Curtis Blaydes vs Shamil Abdurakhimov (heavyweight) and Mairbek Taisumov vs Carlos Diego Ferreira (lightweight).

Again, as a reminder, the PPV card starts at 2 p.m. ET in the United States. The early prelims are at 10:15 a.m. ET, and the prelims are at Noon ET.

