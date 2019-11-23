How to Stream The Aristocats: Your Family Viewing Guide

The Aristocats was Disney’s 20th animated feature film to be released and is based on a story by Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe. With a star-studded cast, The Aristocats remains a favorite with families who now watch The Aristocats Streaming. Originally, it was supposed to be a two-part live-action episode for the Disney series Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color, but Walt Disney thought it would be better as a film. Production began soon after the studio wrapped up The Jungle Book.

It would be the final Disney feature to include songs by Robert and Richard Sherman, was nominated to the AFI’s 10 Top 10 list for Animated features in 2008, and now you can watch The Aristocats online. In all, the film would be nominated for four awards and would win three including two Golden Screen awards in Germany. The Aristocats was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Recording for Children. Here’s how to stream The Aristocats right now:

The Aristocats is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

The Aristocats: Overview

Release Date: December 11, 1970

Creators: Winston Hibler, Wolfgang Reitherman, Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe

Director: Wolfgang Reitherman

Starring: Eva Gabor, Hermoine Baddeley, Liz English, and Phil Harris

Rating: G

Synopsis: A family of aristocratic cats must rely on a stray after their fortune is stolen and they are kidnapped.

How Long Is The Aristocats?

The Aristocats has a running time of 78 minutes.

The Aristocats Plot

In 1910 Paris, Duchess the cat lives with her three kittens Berlioz, Marie, and Toulouse, and a retired opera star, Madame Adelaide Bonfamille. While talking to her lawyer, Adelaide decides to leave her fortune to her cats and after them to her butler, Edgar.

Edgar overhears and begins to plot the cats’ demise. He puts sleeping pills in their milk and takes them to the countryside to leave them, but his plans are thwarted by two hound dogs, Napoleon and Lafayette. While they take care of Edgar, the cats escape. Back in Paris, Madame, her horse, Frou-Frou and mouse Roquefort realize the cats are gone. Duchess and the kittens are helped by alley cat Thomas O’Malley, who guides them to Paris. They hitchhike in a milk truck, are nearly hit by a train, and Marie falls into the river where Thomas must save her. Thomas, in turn, is saved by two sister geese.

Finally, they make it to Paris where they walk across rooftops to get home. Thomas runs into his musician friend, Scat the Cat, who helps them along the way. Thomas asks Duchess to marry him but she says she can’t because Madame needs her. Finally, they get to the mansion but Edgar finds them and puts them in a sack he’s sending to Timbuktu. Roquefort goes after Thomas and Scat the Cat to help. Alone with Frou-Frou, Thomas and Scat fight Edgar while Roquefort frees the cats.

They put Edgar in the box and ship him off to Timbuktu. Madame adopts Thomas and then changes her will, leaving her fortune to the cats and then setting up a foundation to house strays like Thomas and Scat.

The Aristocats Cast

The Aristocats is an award-winning film featuring the music of Richard and Robert Sherman and the voice acting talents of Eva Gabor, Phil Harris, and Maurice Chevalier. Here are the key actors who took part in the production:

Phil Harris as Thomas O’Malley

Thomas is a stray cat who helps Duchess and her kittens get back home. Phil Harris was a renowned singer, comedian and actor who is best remembered for his roles in several Disney films, including The Aristocats and The Jungle Book.

Eva Gabor as Duchess

Duchess is a mother cat who is loyal to her owner, Madame, and who falls in love with Thomas. Eva Gabor is a renowned actress who is best known as the rich wife in the TV series Green Acres. She and her sisters, ZsaZsa and Maga were the infamous trio of “Gabor Sisters”. In addition to her television roles, she appeared in more than 80 television series or movies. Her most renowned movie roles included the Disney hits The Aristocats and The Rescuers. She was awarded a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 1984.

Hermione Baddeley as Madame

Madame loves her cats and to make sure they are cared for, leaves her fortune to them. Hermione Baddeley is an award-winning actress. She received a Golden Globe for her role on television’s Maude, and also appeared in 100 movies and other TV series. She is best known for her roles on Mary Poppins and The Aristocats.

Scatman Crothers as Scat Cat

Scat Cat is a musician cat and Thomas’ friend. He helps save Duchess and her family. Scatman Crothers is a well-known musician and actor. He won an Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, & Horror film award for his supporting role in The Shining and was awarded a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 1981.

The Aristocats Songs and Soundtrack

The cast of The Aristocats was nominated for a Grammy in 1970 for Best Recording for Children. The Sherman Brothers, who collaborated for many Disney movies, convinced Maurice Chevalier to come out of retirement to sing the title song, The Aristocats. It would be Chevalier’s last professional performance.

The Aristocats at the Box Office

By the end of 1971, The Aristocats had brought in $10.1 million at the box office and was the most popular movie in Great Britain and the second most popular in France during this time. It would be re-released to theatres on December 19, 1980, and at that time would gross another $18 million at that time. It was re-released again on April 10, 1987 and would gross $17 million. To date, the movie has grossed $191 million at the box office.

The Aristocats Reviews – What the Critics Said

From the big-band type music to the story of kidnapped kittens, critics enjoyed The Aristocats, and praised the acting of main voices Phil Harris and Eva Gabor. The movie holds a 70% approval rating from audiences and a 66% positive rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Where The Aristocats Fits in the The AristocatsPantheon

The Aristocats would be the final film to be approved by Walt Disney, though he did do some early work on The Rescuers. It is the 18th highest-grossing animated movie of all time and was nominated to the AFI’s 10 Top 10 list for animated features. And, though some criticize the plot for being too episodic, the acting of Eva Gabor, singing of Maurice Chevalier, and comedic moments of Phil Harris keep it atop favorites lists from the Disney empire.

The Aristocats Trailer

The Aristocats Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

The Aristocats is a favorite of families because of its humor and family-friendly story line. The film was released in 1970. Here are five fast facts about the film:

1. Aristocats based on real cat family

Story writers Tom McGowan and Tom Rowe based their Disney story on a real family of cats, living in Paris, that inherited a fortune in 1910.

2. Louis Armstrong nearly featured as Aristocat

Scat the Cat, a trumpet playing feline, was originally intended to be voiced by famed singer and trumpeter Louis Armstrong. Unfortunately, Armstrong was too ill to take part in the production.

3. Maurice Chevalier tapped to sing Aristocats theme

Songwriters Richard and Robert Sherman convinced Maurice Chevalier to come out of retirement to sing The Aristocats theme. Chevalier was a well-known Hollywood actor and singer, who won 3 awards over the course of his career including the Cecil B DeMille Award at the Golden Globe and an Honorary Oscar at the Academy Awards for his contributions to film and entertainment.

4. Aristocats is Walt Disney’s final feature

Though he began work on The Jungle Book and The Rescuers, The Aristocats would be the final feature approved by Walt Disney. It is also the first Disney feature to be completed after Walt’s death in 1966.

5. Sherman Brothers end Disney run with Aristocats

Richard and Robert Sherman were main-stays in Disney productions, beginning with their work on the animated classic The Sword and the Stone. The award winning pair would take home two Oscars and two Grammy Awards during their career, and would pen the classic hit “It’s A Small World”, which is listed as the most-played song ever by Time.com; that song is still featured as part of the It’s a Small World rides at Disney theme parks. Their final Disney film would be The Aristocats.

