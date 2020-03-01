Columbus Crew vs NYCFC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus will play host to the regular season opener between the Columbus Crew SC and the New York City FC.

The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. ET and will be on SportsTime Ohio (Crew market), YES (NYCFC market) or ESPN+ (all US out-of-market).

If you don't have cable and you live in the US, you can watch a live stream of the Columbus Crew vs NYCFC on your computer, phone, Fire Stick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Columbus Crew vs NYCFC Preview

After signing Lucas Zelarayan from Tigres in Liga MX this offseason, Columbus will feature a very different lineup this year than it had last season.

Midfielder Darlington Nagbe, who is a native of Ohio, forward Fanendo Adi, and defender Vito Wormgoor will also all be starting for the Crew. Gyasi Zardes, who scored 13 goals for the Crew last year, may be the primary benefactor of the addition of Zelarayan, as his presence should free Zardes up even more on the attack.

Columbus will also have its fullbacks at full strength again. Harrison Afful and Milton Valenzuela missed significant time last year, but both have recovered and will be ready to go to start the season.

New York won the East last year, and hope to stay dominant with their new coach. Ronny Deila recently took over after coaching at Vålerenga, a Norwegian club where he had been since 2017. The new manager has not committed to a starting lineup yet, but the team should look very similar to last year’s squad.

Maxi Moralez, who had 20 assists last year, and Brazilian star Heber will be back after a 15-goal debut with the club last season. Midfielder Alex Ring will also return, and Sean Johnson is the projected starter at keeper. It’s Deila who will be the new man on the block, but things seem to be off to a smooth start so far.

“He called me pretty fast after he became coach and I had a good feeling after we spoke on the phone,” Ring said about Deila after NYCFC’s recent defeat of AD San Carlos. “After meeting him personally and training under him and now playing, I can say that it’s exactly what I expected.”

For his part, Deila understands that he’s taking over a successful team, and aims to keep things running smoothly.

“They are used to winning a lot of games,” Deila said of his new team. “We need to improve in everything and be hungry to improve inside our style. My biggest task is for the players to feel safe on the pitch so they know exactly what’s expected, that they feel they mean something, that they are important, everybody. And that they have fun. For me, that’s the three most important things. Then if you do that, the players go to the pitch every day to get better. And if we do that, we can achieve a lot of the things,” Delia said.