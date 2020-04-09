How to Watch ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ 2020 Online Without Cable

Starting this week, Jimmy Kimmel is hosting a 20th-anniversary edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire with celebrity contestants who are playing for charity. It starts Wednesday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don’t have cable, you can stream ABC and watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

ABC (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes, events, and specials available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now)offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include ABC (live in select markets). The “Plus” and “Max” bundles both include a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire live on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

YouTube TV comes with 70-plus live TV channels, including ABC (live in select markets):

Once signed up for YouTube TV, you can then watch Jimmy Kimmel’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire live on your computer via the YouTube website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the YouTube app.

If you can’t watch live, YouTube TV comes with included DVR.

‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Celebrity Edition Preview

Jimmy Kimmel on hosting new celebrity ‘Who Wants to be a Millionaire’: Part 2Kimmel, who will step into the newest incarnation of the show, dishes on the new “life line,” how celeb contestants will be picked and the sacred line he won’t adapt from Regis Philbin. 2020-04-07T06:00:09.000Z

This 20th-anniversary event kicks off Wednesday, April 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT with Eric Stonestreet playing for Building Hope for Autism and Will Forte playing for The Pangea Network. Forte will end the premiere episode on a cliffhanger and his run will wrap-up the following week, on April 15. Also appearing in episode two is comedian Nikki Glaser playing for Rescue the Birds. Her appearance includes a “never-before-seen historic moment in the show’s 20-year history.”

Other celebrities include Anderson Cooper, Jane Fonda playing for Fire Drill Friday’s, and Anthony Anderson playing for The Anderson Family Foundation. Each contestant will have with them a guest in the hot seat who can help them. Stonestreet brings TV producer Danny Zuker, Forte brings his father, Reb, and Glaser brings Dr. Drew Pinsky.

“Regis came to me in a dream, asked me to do this and promised my own line of neckties if I did. I had little choice but to say yes,” said Jimmy Kimmel in a press release.

The original executive producer of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, multiple Emmy Award winner Michael Davies, returns to run the series. “My professional career has been inextricably linked with Jimmy’s since the days of Win Ben Stein’s Money, and he was one of the first-ever celebrity contestants on Millionaire in its original run. I can’t wait to work with him on this dynamic new version of the show that changed my life and the fortunes of so many who benefitted from and simply loved the game.”

In addition to getting to watch celebrities play Millionaire, viewers can also play along at home for a chance to real money with the new “Millionaire Live” app.

Available for both iPhone and Android, the new “Millionaire Live” app lets viewers play along at home and win cash prizes.

Kay Adams, the current host of Good Morning Football on the NFL Network, will be hosting the game on the live app, which allows fans the chance to play in a live game beginning five minutes after the end of each episode (Eastern time). So starting at 11:05 p.m. ET/8:05 p.m. PT on nights with a new episode of Millionaire, viewers can compete to win the same amount of money the celebrities won for charity. The grand prize will then be split among all winners in each game.

The app features three lifelines, just like on the show — the 50/50, which takes away two incorrect answers; the Go With the Audience, which lets the audience answer — at least, that’s how it works on TV; it’s unclear how it will work on the app; and the Double Dip lifeline, which lets a player choose two answers.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’s 20th-anniversary celebrity edition airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

