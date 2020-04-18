How to Watch One World Together at Home Concert Online Free

The three major broadcast networks — ABC, CBS, and NBC, plus some of their affiliate networks — are coming together Saturday, April 18 to help raise funds and acknowledge those working on the front lines battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-hour special called One World: Together at Home is televised on ABC, AXS TV, CBS, Nat Geo, NBC and Univision (Spanish broadcast).

On ABC, CBS, NBC and Univision, it will air at 8 p.m ET (live) and 8 p.m. PT (tape delayed). But those in different time zones can watch it live on AXS TV or Nat Geo, where it starts at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) everywhere.

If you don't have cable, here's how you can stream One World: Together at Home on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘One World: Together at Home’ Preview

Video Chatting Brings Us Together – One World: Together at HomeWhile we all continue to get the hang of video chatting, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert are giving it their best shot – for one night only. Watch One World: Together at Home on Saturday, April 18 at 8/7c on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream Your Favorite Shows Anytime: http://bit.ly/NBCFullEpisodes NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. Video Chatting Brings Us Together – One World: Together at Home https://youtu.be/INenDNuxNNs NBC on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/nbc 2020-04-16T13:00:08.000Z

This two-hour star-studded event is “not a telethon but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19,” according to the press release.

Lady Gaga is the one curating the special and she has secured appearances by Alanis Morissette, Alicia Keys, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Usher, and Victoria Beckham.

The special will be hosted by the three major late-night hosts: Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Friends from Sesame Street will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world to take meaningful actions that increase support for the global COVID-19 response.

A Night of Unity and Entertainment for the Fight Against COVID-19 – One World: Together at HomeWe're all coming together for a special evening of entertainment to salute those on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis. Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert host One World: Together at Home on Saturday, April 18 at 8/7c on NBC. » Subscribe for More: http://bit.ly/NBCSub » Stream Your Favorite Shows Anytime: http://bit.ly/NBCFullEpisodes NBC ON SOCIAL: NBC YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/nbc Like NBC: http://Facebook.com/NBC Follow NBC: http://Twitter.com/NBC NBC Pinterest: http://Pinterest.com/NBCtv/ NBC Instagram: http://instagram.com/nbc Find NBC trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here. A Night of Unity and Entertainment for the Fight Against COVID-19 – One World: Together at Home https://youtu.be/Daw8vamIwys NBC on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/nbc 2020-04-15T03:16:10.000Z

In addition to the two-hour broadcast special, the six hours leading up to the broadcast special will have a six-hour streamed event that will include performances and appearances by Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero.

The digital stream of the six-hour preshow will be available on Alibaba, Amazon Prime Video, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, LiveXLive, Tencent, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, TIDAL, TuneIn, Twitch, Twitter, Yahoo, and YouTube. It begins at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT.

The specials are being put on in conjunction with Global Citizen, the annual music festival founded by Ryan Gall and Hugh Evans and curated by Coldplay’s lead vocalist Chris Martin. Global Citizen is calling on individuals, governments, and philanthropists to join and support immediate COVID-19 response efforts. Changemakers, investors and foundation leaders are being urged to actualize their giving and invest quickly in related efforts, like stronger health systems and vaccine development. Last month in response to the global pandemic, Global Citizen launched an urgent campaign in support of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO. For information on how to take action, visit the Global Citizen’s official Together at Home site.

One World: Together at Home will be broadcast in the U.S. on ABC, NBC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, and iHeartMedia, and on Bell Media networks and platforms in Canada. Internationally, BBC One will broadcast the program on Sunday, April 19.

