How to Watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia World Cup Match in USA

Argentina takes on Saudi Arabia in the World Cup on Tuesday, November 22, in Qatar.

In the US, the match (5 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include FS1 and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox Sports 1 is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo’s coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

Compatible devices for the Peacock TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1 and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox Sports 1, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Preview

Argentina enters the World Cup as one of the favorites, ranked No. 3 in the world. The Argentines open with Saudi Arabia in Group C action on Tuesday.

“When you dream about coaching football you dream about these kinds of games,” Saudi Arabia head coach Herve Renard told Esquire Middle East. “Of course, we know we are one of the lowest teams in this World Cup but I still know it won’t be easy to play against us — I’m sure of this.”

“The people in Saudi Arabia know football very well. They know we are not a team like Argentina, even Mexico or Poland. They are better than us. But in football, it doesn’t matter — you can make a difference with your psychological approach,” Renard added.

Lionel Messi trains alone days before Argentina's first World Cup game 😳 pic.twitter.com/4Y6tfenhlT — GOAL (@goal) November 19, 2022

Making its 17th World Cup appearance in pursuit of a third title, Argentina provides quite the psychological and physical hurdle for Saudi Arabia. Argentina boasts one of the greatest players in the world with Lionel Messi, and the Argentines have talented players in Angel de Maria and Lautaro Martinez.

Amid big expectations, past failures haunt Argentina soccer. Argentina bowed out in the Round of 16 at the last World Cup after reaching the final in 2014. The Argentines won the Copa America in 2021 but fell short at third place in 2019 and runner-up in 2015 and 2016.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni won’t want his team to rest on their laurels and physical skill, nor does he want them thinking about the big moments where they fell short.

“But the most important thing is the head,” Scaloni told The Guardian. “They’re all good players so if they’re in a good place mentally, if you can remove any fears; that’s important. We came from two Copa América finals lost, a World Cup final lost. The feeling was, ‘We’re never going to win anything’, ‘We won’t win, won’t win, won’t win’. We told them that win or lose, the sun rises.”

Saudi Arabia 0-0 Ecuador, some big saves from Mohammed Al-Owais pic.twitter.com/2D2Is0RNnH — Mohamed El Gharbawy (@Gharbawy) September 23, 2022

Saudi Arabia makes its fifth World Cup appearance, and the team won its qualifying tournament to advance. Ranked 51st in the world, Saudi Arabia has solid players in Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais, and Salem Al-Dawsari.

“You always have to find a good balance in your squad because experienced players will help guide the young players, but also the young players will put pressure on the experienced players which is a good thing,” Renard told Esquire Middle East. “Our young players are fearless and I know they are excited to play in Qatar.”

Renard also noted that Saudi Arabia’s proximity to Qatar could help his squad.

“Team spirit, playing with a big heart for your country — these things can make all the difference. We are in the Middle East,” Renard told Esquire Middle East. “We’re a neighbor of Qatar and we’ll have a lot of support. We are ready.”