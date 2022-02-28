Better Things Season 5 Streaming: Where to Watch for Free

Hit comedy “Better Things” returns for its fifth and final season on Monday, February 28 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Better Things” Season 5 episodes streaming online for free:

‘Better Things’ Season 5 Preview





Better Things | Season 5 Official Trailer | FX One last toi toi toi. The final season of Better Things premieres 2/28 on FX. Stream on Hulu. Subscribe now for more Better Things clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX Better Things is the story of Sam Fox, a single mother and working actor with no filter, raising her three daughters in Los Angeles. She also looks after her… 2022-02-09T17:59:47Z

“Better Things” is a critically-acclaimed comedy starring and created by Pamela Adlon. Adlon is also an executive producer, writer and the sole director of the entire final season.

The FX press release about the final season teases:

In its fifth and final chapter, “Better Things” focuses on “the road ahead” for its unconventional, unfiltered heroine, Sam Fox (Adlon), so devoted to her life as a working actor and single mother of three that she’s left little time for that one elusive thing: herself. As she navigates three daughters, each coming of age; the challenges of her chosen career; and her mother’s increasing signs of aging (as well as her own)—Sam embraces each moment, and each member of her family, with a fierce love, raw honesty and biting humor. As each of the Fox women come of age into the next phase of their life, they are inspired to reevaluate themselves, learn from the past and find their own direction. Whether she’s earning a living, navigating her daughters’ changing lives, or trying to have one of her own, Sam approaches every challenge with fierce love, raw honesty and humor.

“We are truly honored to work with Pamela,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment, in a statement. “She is one of the most talented artists in the business, which is exemplified through her work as a producer/showrunner, actor, writer and director. The most recent season of ‘Better Things’ was its best yet and we’re excited about what’s to come in season five, as well as all of the future projects we are working on together.”

In a Q&A with the 2022 Television Critics Association winter press tour, Adlon said that she is so proud of their five seasons but there are definitely more stories to tell if the network ever wants to do more.

“This is an incredible thing, that we have five seasons. Right now, we have 52 episodes of these stories of this family. And I don’t think there’s any doubt that we could go on and on,” said Adlon, adding, “There’s all of these lives, and they have so many more stories to tell. So, I know that it would be nice, one day, if we did [come back]. … We’re open to everything, but I think everybody’s it feels very satisfying, right now, to put these stories in this portion of the Encyclopedia Britannica of the Fox family.”

“Better Things” co-stars Mikey Madison, Hannah Alligood and Olivia Edward as Adlon’s on-screen daughters Max, Frankie and Duke, and Celia Imrie as her mother Phil.

“Better Things” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.