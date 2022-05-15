Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online
Honoring the best in horror from the past year, the 2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards air live on Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the Shudder streaming service.

You can sign up for Shudder via their website, or if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, it may be easier to watch Shudder via Prime Channels. You can try the Shudder Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Shudder Channel Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Shudder Channel, you can watch the 2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2022 Preview


2021 FANGORIA Chainsaw AwardsThe 2021 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards hosted by David Dastmalchian with presenters Jamie Lee Curtis, Keith David, Kevin Smith, Gigi Saul Guerrero, Doug Jones, Biqtch Puddin', and more! #fangoria #fangoriamagzine #chainsawawards #fangoriachainsawawards About FANGORIA Since 1979, FANGORIA has lived up to its moniker as “First In Fright,” growing across the decades to become one of the…2021-04-19T01:04:54Z

Hosted by actor and writer David Dastmalchian, the 2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards will presenters Jim Cummings, Joe Dante, Bryan Fuller, Brea Grant, Harvey Guillen, Joe Lo Truglio, Diana Prince, Radio Silence, Daniel Roebuck, Felissa Rose, Tiffany Shepis, Tracie Thomas, Rachel True, Dee Wallace and more.

“Shudder is proud to once again join forces with Fangoria to celebrate the best in horror, as voted on by the horror community itself,” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler in a statement.

“Last year’s Chainsaw Awards were not only a highlight of the year in horror, but a testimony to the very spirit of the genre, as ingenuity and resourcefulness won out over the challenges of production during lockdown,” said Fangoria editor Phil Nobile Jr. “We’ve upped the ante this year and added some new categories, and we’re excited for fans to tune in to once again celebrate an amazing year for horror and its fans.”

The nominees are as follows:

BEST WIDE-RELEASE MOVIE

Malignant
Candyman
Last Night in Soho
The Night House
A Quiet Place Part II

BEST LIMITED-RELEASE MOVIE

Come True
Hurt
In the Earth
PG: Psycho Goreman
Werewolves Within

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Censor
My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To
Saint Maud
The Stylist
The Vigil

BEST STREAMING-PREMIERE MOVIE

The Boy Behind the Door
Fear Street: 1666
Lucky
The Power
Violation

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE MOVIE

Detention
The Feast
Lamb
The Queen of Black Magic
Titane

BEST SERIES

Brand New Cherry Flavor
Chucky
Creepshow
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Midnight Mass

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman
Niamh Algar, Censor
Morfydd Clark, Saint Maud
Barbara Crampton, Jakob’s Wife
Rebecca Hall, The Night House
Thomasin McKenzie, Last Night in Soho
Agathe Rousselle, Titane
Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Violation
Julia Sarah Stone, Come True
Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Luke David Blumm, Son
Jennifer Ehle, Saint Maud
Larry Fessenden, Jakob’s Wife
Vincent Lindon, Titane
Diana Rigg, Last Night in Soho
Bill Sage, Wrong Turn
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II
Jeremy T. Thomas, Antlers
Suzanne Voss, Dementia Part II

BEST DIRECTOR

Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor
David Bruckner, The Night House
Anthony Scott Burns, Come True
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Rose Glass, Saint Maud
Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho

BEST SCREENPLAY

Prano Bailey-Bond & Anthony Fletcher, Censor
John Hsu, Fu Kai-ling, Chien Shih-keng, Detention
Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski, The Night House
Rose Glass, Saint Maud
Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli, Violation

BEST SCORE

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies, Halloween Kills
Electric Youth, Pilotpriest, Come True
Ben Lovett, The Night House
Clint Mansell, In The Earth
Tom Schraeder, CJ Johnson, Hurt

BEST MAKEUP FX

Tara Brawley, Hurt
Mark Coulier, Blood Red Sky
Francois Dagenais, Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Christopher Nelson, Halloween Kills
Oriane de Neve, CLSFX Atelier 69, Kandisha

BEST CREATURE FX

Barrie Gower, The Green Knight
Robert Kurtzman, Black Friday
Legacy Effects, Shane Mahan, Antlers
Magee FX, Gaslight Studio, V/H/S/94
MastersFX, Steven Kostanski, PG: Psycho Goreman

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lizzie Cook, Candyman
Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Last Night in Soho
Eulyn Colette Hufkie, Bingo Hell
Chieko Matsumoto, Prisoners of the Ghostland
Neil McClean, Slumber Party Massacre

ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-FICTION

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs
Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special, Special
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched
Mail Order Murder
Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story

BEST KILL

Chosen by write-in votes.

The 2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards air live on Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Shudder.

