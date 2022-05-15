Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Honoring the best in horror from the past year, the 2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards air live on Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the Shudder streaming service.

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2022 Preview

Hosted by actor and writer David Dastmalchian, the 2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards will presenters Jim Cummings, Joe Dante, Bryan Fuller, Brea Grant, Harvey Guillen, Joe Lo Truglio, Diana Prince, Radio Silence, Daniel Roebuck, Felissa Rose, Tiffany Shepis, Tracie Thomas, Rachel True, Dee Wallace and more.

“Shudder is proud to once again join forces with Fangoria to celebrate the best in horror, as voted on by the horror community itself,” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler in a statement.

“Last year’s Chainsaw Awards were not only a highlight of the year in horror, but a testimony to the very spirit of the genre, as ingenuity and resourcefulness won out over the challenges of production during lockdown,” said Fangoria editor Phil Nobile Jr. “We’ve upped the ante this year and added some new categories, and we’re excited for fans to tune in to once again celebrate an amazing year for horror and its fans.”

The nominees are as follows:

BEST WIDE-RELEASE MOVIE

Malignant

Candyman

Last Night in Soho

The Night House

A Quiet Place Part II

BEST LIMITED-RELEASE MOVIE

Come True

Hurt

In the Earth

PG: Psycho Goreman

Werewolves Within

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Censor

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To

Saint Maud

The Stylist

The Vigil

BEST STREAMING-PREMIERE MOVIE

The Boy Behind the Door

Fear Street: 1666

Lucky

The Power

Violation

BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE MOVIE

Detention

The Feast

Lamb

The Queen of Black Magic

Titane

BEST SERIES

Brand New Cherry Flavor

Chucky

Creepshow

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Midnight Mass

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman

Niamh Algar, Censor

Morfydd Clark, Saint Maud

Barbara Crampton, Jakob’s Wife

Rebecca Hall, The Night House

Thomasin McKenzie, Last Night in Soho

Agathe Rousselle, Titane

Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Violation

Julia Sarah Stone, Come True

Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE

Luke David Blumm, Son

Jennifer Ehle, Saint Maud

Larry Fessenden, Jakob’s Wife

Vincent Lindon, Titane

Diana Rigg, Last Night in Soho

Bill Sage, Wrong Turn

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II

Jeremy T. Thomas, Antlers

Suzanne Voss, Dementia Part II

BEST DIRECTOR

Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor

David Bruckner, The Night House

Anthony Scott Burns, Come True

Julia Ducournau, Titane

Rose Glass, Saint Maud

Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho

BEST SCREENPLAY

Prano Bailey-Bond & Anthony Fletcher, Censor

John Hsu, Fu Kai-ling, Chien Shih-keng, Detention

Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski, The Night House

Rose Glass, Saint Maud

Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli, Violation

BEST SCORE

John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies, Halloween Kills

Electric Youth, Pilotpriest, Come True

Ben Lovett, The Night House

Clint Mansell, In The Earth

Tom Schraeder, CJ Johnson, Hurt

BEST MAKEUP FX

Tara Brawley, Hurt

Mark Coulier, Blood Red Sky

Francois Dagenais, Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Christopher Nelson, Halloween Kills

Oriane de Neve, CLSFX Atelier 69, Kandisha

BEST CREATURE FX

Barrie Gower, The Green Knight

Robert Kurtzman, Black Friday

Legacy Effects, Shane Mahan, Antlers

Magee FX, Gaslight Studio, V/H/S/94

MastersFX, Steven Kostanski, PG: Psycho Goreman

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Lizzie Cook, Candyman

Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Last Night in Soho

Eulyn Colette Hufkie, Bingo Hell

Chieko Matsumoto, Prisoners of the Ghostland

Neil McClean, Slumber Party Massacre

ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-FICTION

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs

Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special, Special

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched

Mail Order Murder

Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story

BEST KILL

Chosen by write-in votes.

The 2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards air live on Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Shudder.