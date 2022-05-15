Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Honoring the best in horror from the past year, the 2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards air live on Sunday, May 15 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on the Shudder streaming service.
Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2022 Preview
Hosted by actor and writer David Dastmalchian, the 2022 Fangoria Chainsaw Awards will presenters Jim Cummings, Joe Dante, Bryan Fuller, Brea Grant, Harvey Guillen, Joe Lo Truglio, Diana Prince, Radio Silence, Daniel Roebuck, Felissa Rose, Tiffany Shepis, Tracie Thomas, Rachel True, Dee Wallace and more.
“Shudder is proud to once again join forces with Fangoria to celebrate the best in horror, as voted on by the horror community itself,” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler in a statement.
“Last year’s Chainsaw Awards were not only a highlight of the year in horror, but a testimony to the very spirit of the genre, as ingenuity and resourcefulness won out over the challenges of production during lockdown,” said Fangoria editor Phil Nobile Jr. “We’ve upped the ante this year and added some new categories, and we’re excited for fans to tune in to once again celebrate an amazing year for horror and its fans.”
The nominees are as follows:
BEST WIDE-RELEASE MOVIE
Malignant
Candyman
Last Night in Soho
The Night House
A Quiet Place Part II
BEST LIMITED-RELEASE MOVIE
Come True
Hurt
In the Earth
PG: Psycho Goreman
Werewolves Within
BEST FIRST FEATURE
Censor
My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To
Saint Maud
The Stylist
The Vigil
BEST STREAMING-PREMIERE MOVIE
The Boy Behind the Door
Fear Street: 1666
Lucky
The Power
Violation
BEST FOREIGN-LANGUAGE MOVIE
Detention
The Feast
Lamb
The Queen of Black Magic
Titane
BEST SERIES
Brand New Cherry Flavor
Chucky
Creepshow
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Midnight Mass
BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Candyman
Niamh Algar, Censor
Morfydd Clark, Saint Maud
Barbara Crampton, Jakob’s Wife
Rebecca Hall, The Night House
Thomasin McKenzie, Last Night in Soho
Agathe Rousselle, Titane
Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Violation
Julia Sarah Stone, Come True
Anya Taylor-Joy, Last Night in Soho
BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE
Luke David Blumm, Son
Jennifer Ehle, Saint Maud
Larry Fessenden, Jakob’s Wife
Vincent Lindon, Titane
Diana Rigg, Last Night in Soho
Bill Sage, Wrong Turn
Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II
Jeremy T. Thomas, Antlers
Suzanne Voss, Dementia Part II
BEST DIRECTOR
Prano Bailey-Bond, Censor
David Bruckner, The Night House
Anthony Scott Burns, Come True
Julia Ducournau, Titane
Rose Glass, Saint Maud
Edgar Wright, Last Night in Soho
BEST SCREENPLAY
Prano Bailey-Bond & Anthony Fletcher, Censor
John Hsu, Fu Kai-ling, Chien Shih-keng, Detention
Ben Collins, Luke Piotrowski, The Night House
Rose Glass, Saint Maud
Madeleine Sims-Fewer, Dusty Mancinelli, Violation
BEST SCORE
John Carpenter, Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies, Halloween Kills
Electric Youth, Pilotpriest, Come True
Ben Lovett, The Night House
Clint Mansell, In The Earth
Tom Schraeder, CJ Johnson, Hurt
BEST MAKEUP FX
Tara Brawley, Hurt
Mark Coulier, Blood Red Sky
Francois Dagenais, Spiral: From the Book of Saw
Christopher Nelson, Halloween Kills
Oriane de Neve, CLSFX Atelier 69, Kandisha
BEST CREATURE FX
Barrie Gower, The Green Knight
Robert Kurtzman, Black Friday
Legacy Effects, Shane Mahan, Antlers
Magee FX, Gaslight Studio, V/H/S/94
MastersFX, Steven Kostanski, PG: Psycho Goreman
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Lizzie Cook, Candyman
Odile Dicks-Mireaux, Last Night in Soho
Eulyn Colette Hufkie, Bingo Hell
Chieko Matsumoto, Prisoners of the Ghostland
Neil McClean, Slumber Party Massacre
ACHIEVEMENT IN NON-FICTION
The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs
Elvira’s 40th Anniversary, Very Scary, Very Special, Special
The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched
Mail Order Murder
Dark Shadows and Beyond: The Jonathan Frid Story
BEST KILL
Chosen by write-in votes.
