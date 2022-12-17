How to Watch France vs Argentina Online for Free in US

It all comes down to this: France and Argentina square off in the 2022 World Cup Final on Sunday, December 18.

In the US, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch France vs Argentina streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch France vs Argentina live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.



You can also watch the match live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch France vs Argentina live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.



You can also watch the match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you've used up all your free trials for other streaming services, this is the cheapest option for a live stream of the World Cup–you can watch a simulcast of Telemundo's coverage for every single match via Peacock Premium, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch France vs Argentina live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.



You can watch a live stream of Fox and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with the channels needed for the World Cup, plus you can get your first month for half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch France vs Argentina live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.



You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox, Telemundo and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch France vs Argentina live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.



You can also watch every match live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

France vs Argentina Preview

Two of the biggest superstars in the sport take center stage in this one, as Lionel Messi of Argentina and France’s Kylian Mbappe both look to hoist the trophy. Messi has said this will be his final World Cup, and considering he has appeared in five of the prestigious tournaments and has yet to win one, this matchup feels as high-stakes as it gets.

Per Fox Sports, Messi is the only player to both score and net an assist in three different games of a single World Cup since 1966, which he did this year. Messi is also one of just six men to play in five separate Cups, so his resumé is an impressive one, with only a World Cup win eluding him.

“I am very happy for finishing my journey in World Cups in a final, to play the last game in a final,” Messi said heading into the matchup against France. “That is really very gratifying. Everything I lived in this World Cup has been emotional, seeing how much it has been enjoyed in Argentina. There are a lot of years from this year to the next one. I don’t think I will be able to do that. To finish this way is brilliant.”

An illness has but the French side entering this game, with Kingsley Coman, Ibrahima Konaté and Raphaël Varane all training away from the rest of their teammates this week.

“We’ve had a few cases of flu-like symptoms,” French coach Didier Deschamps said about the situation. “We are trying to be careful so it doesn’t spread, and players have made great efforts out on the pitch and obviously their immune systems suffer.”

Deschamps also gave an update on both Dayot Upamecano and Adrien Rabiot, who missed France’s win over Morocco in the semifinals due to illness.

“We’re not scared of that virus,” the French manager added. “Dayot and Adrien got a bit of a stomach ache; I made them a ginger and honey tea and then they felt better. I hope everyone will be ready for the final. Dayot got better, and I think everyone will be ready. We’ve been taking precautions. The first day, Dayot stayed in his room and we brought him food, and he was back with everyone the next day.”

Mbappe and Messi have both scored five goals throughout the Cup so far, and much of the attention will be on them, and deservedly so, but much will likely come down to the supporting casts on both sides.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Argentina: Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Paredes, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi, Alvarez

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Konate, T. Hernandez, Rabiot, Tchouameni; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe, Giroud