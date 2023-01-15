How to Watch Giants vs Vikings Game Without Cable

One of the NFC wild-card games on Sunday features the New York Giants taking on the Minnesota Vikings.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in nearly every market and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable and want to watch the game for free, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Giants vs Vikings streaming live online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Giants vs Vikings live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Giants vs Vikings live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Giants vs Vikings live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Giants vs Vikings live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Giants vs Vikings Preview

One of the wild card match-ups of the first weekend of the NFL 2023 playoffs is between the New York Giants, who finished third in the NFC East with a record of 9-7, and the Minnesota Vikings, who won the NFC North with a record of 13-4. As such, one might expect the Vikings to be heavily favored, but they are only actually favored by a field goal.

That may be in part because when the two teams played each other on Christmas Eve, the Vikings only won by a field goal at home. At the post-game press conference after that game, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said they knew they were going to have a battle on their hands against the Giants.

“We knew this was going to be a grind of a game against a really well-coached football team in all three phases on that sideline. We weren’t exactly at our best throughout, we’re still hunting that four quarters of true consistent football that we wanna see, but I was really proud of our guys and the complementary football that showed up there to help put that thing away,” said O’Connell at the time.

In his pre-game press conference ahead of the wild card game, O’Connell said that they know this game will just as big of a battle as the regular season match-up.

“[We have] shifted our focus to the New YOrk Giants, a recent opponent. Went down to the wire at US Bank stadium, we needed everything we had to win that one and no reason in the world why the expectation won’t be the same. We’re gonna have to play really good against this team. All three phases, we’ll have to show up and play well and we’ll be working very, very hard this week to make sure we do that. But being back at US Bank will be huge for our team, knowing what our home crowd has meant to us this year. The environment, they’re expecting it to be super energized on Sunday,” said O’Connell.

He later added, “Every time we had a chance to get momentum and keep it, they were able to put a drive together for points … you’d like to limit some of those explosive plays … that tend to sometimes stack together a little bit and give offenses some momentum.”

The Vikings vs Giants playoff game kicks off Sunday, January 15 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX. Because of the new way the NFL playoffs work where the teams are re-seeded after the first round, we won’t know until the wild card games are completed who the winners will advance to face next weekend in the divisional round.