Illinois vs Wisconsin Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The Wisconsin Badgers and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini clash in a Big Ten showdown Friday night at Camp Randall.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Illinois vs Wisconsin online for free:

Illinois vs Wisconsin Preview

The Badgers are 19 point favorites in this one, but don’t think point spreads or predictions matter much in this mini-rivalry. Wisconsin lost to Illinois last year on a last-second field goal after entering the game as 30 point favorites, and the Badgers will likely have that loss in the back of their minds for this one.

Paul Chryst’s team will look quite different to start the season than they did in 2019. Quarterback Graham Mertz will get the nod in place of injured starter Jack Coan, and the Badgers will no longer have Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor in the backfield.

Wisconsin should still be a run-heavy team with a solid offensive line, as usual, but they also lost two All-Big Ten linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr, so how well they can compensate for that loss in the middle of their defense will be a major factor in this game — and perhaps a big key to their season.

On the other side, the Illini will have four new starters on their defensive line, and how well they handle the run coupled with how often they pressure Mertz should go a long way in determining who emerges victorious. Brandon Peters will return at quarterback for Illinois after throwing for 1,884 yards, 18 touchdowns and eight interceptions last year.

Peters had the tendency to be turnover prone in 2019, and if he hasn’t worked on that particular issue, the Badgers defense could feast.

Illinois head coach Lovie Smith says he’s looking forward to a solid effort from both sides, but he did note one specific difference this year that could work to his team’s advantage: There will be no fans in the stands jumping around at Camp Randall.

“We were able to beat them last year and I think we’re a better team this year, but so are they,” Smith said, adding: “Not having to play in front of 80,000 Badger fans means we definitely won’t have to worry about crowd noise, but if you rely on someone else to get you going, you won’t. You can do a lot of talking, but the only way to confirm it is to play against good people.”

Perhaps Smith said it best when discussing what to expect from this game: “We have a system we believe in. Wisconsin has a power running game and you have to put on your big boy pads and be ready for that.”