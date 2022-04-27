Liverpool vs Villarreal Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Liverpool will host reigning Europa League champs Villarreal as they look to take advantage of Anfield and be able to get closer to the Champions League final.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET) will be televised on CBS (English broadcast), Univision (Spanish broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish), and it will also stream live on Paramount+, which you can watch via Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Liverpool vs Villarreal online:

Liverpool vs Villarreal Preview

Liverpool want to get closer to winning their seventh Champions League title but they will have to get past the Cinderella team of the competition in Villarreal.

The Reds were able to get past Benfica in the quarterfinals and while Villarreal were able to shock Bayern Munich.

The last month of the season could end up a historic one for Jürgen Klopp’s side. This team was never in the semis of the Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup in a single season. The detail here is that while they failed to beat both Benfica and Inter Milan during their knockout legs at Anfield, they had already closed off the tie in the first legs away from home.

Liverpool’s squad remains in great shape prior to this tie. Roberto Firmino once again the only doubt for the home side after his foot injury kept him out of the derby match against Everton.

Klopp otherwise has a full list of options to pick from and is expected to bring Ibrahima Konate straight back into the side, with the Frenchman scoring in both legs of the quarter-final win over Benfica.

The Yellow Submarine have met Liverpool twice before. The first one was in the semi-finals of the 2015-16 Europa League after winning 1-0 at La Ceramica in the first leg before a 3-0 Anfield defeat.

Emery’s penchant for European knockout ties (advancing 31 times out of 37) ought to lead to a few nervous glances over at Merseyside Wednesday night – only Zinedine Zidane has a better progression rate in that department.

Villarreal will have some absences of coming into this encounter. Star attacker Gerard Moreno is also set to miss out due to injury.

The Spanish international forward could return from a hamstring problem in time for the second leg but is not expected to take part at Anfield. Francis Coquelin was in training with the group over the past few days and should be fine to take his place in the XI. Unfotunately, for Villarreal, youngerster Yeremi Pino has also picked up a new hamstring injury and will be absent.

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Díaz

Villarreal Probable XI:Gerónimo Rulli; Juan Foyth, Raúl Albiol, Pau Torres, Pervis Estupinan; Dani Parejo, Francis Coquelin, Etienne Capoue; Giovani Lo Celso; Samuel Chukwueze, Arnaut Danjuma