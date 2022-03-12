How to Watch Notre Dame vs Michigan Hockey Online

Fourth-ranked Michigan (27-9-1) and No. 8 Notre Dame (27-10-0) meet in the Big Ten Conference hockey semifinals on Saturday.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Big Ten Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Notre Dame vs Michigan online:

Notre Dame vs Michigan Preview

Rivals Michigan and Notre Dame finished third and fourth in the Big Ten standings this season and will meet for a right to play in the championship game.

Notre Dame swept the regular season series with the Wolverines 4-0. The Irish won the first two games in Ann Arbor, Michigan, 3-2 and 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 19-20, 2021. The Irish won a little more comfortably in South Bend, Indiana, 4-1 and 2-1 on Feb. 25-26 in their most recent meetings.





Notre Dame won its quarterfinal series with Wisconsin 2-1 on March 4-6 to advance to the semifinals. The Irish fell to the Badgers in their March 4 opener 3-1 but came back to win 3-2 and 4-2 on March 5-6.

Michigan swept rival Michigan State in the quarterfinals 2-0 on March 4-5. The Wolverines beat the Spartans 4-1 on March 4 and cruised to an 8-0 win on March 5.

Michigan Overview

Michigan’s roster features seven NHL first-round draft picks. The Wolverines have 11 players drafted by NHL teams on the roster overall.

Seattle Kraken draft pick Matt Beniers leads the Wolverines in scoring with points this season on 18 goals and 20 assists. Beniers scored a goal in the last meeting with the Irish.





New Jersey Devils draft pick Luke Hughes has been solid at defenseman for the Wolverines this season. Hughes has 36 points from 17 goals and 19 assists, and he has a 25 plus-minus score.

Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Kent Johnson sparks the offenses with his passing. He has a team-high 26 assists and seven goals for 33 points this season.

Buffalo Sabres draft pick Owen Power has 24 assists at defenseman. Power also has three goals and 21 plus-minus score.





Vegas Golden Knights draft pick Brendan Brisson has 33 points this season. He scored 17 goals and assisted on 16 for the Wolverines.

Florida Panthers draft pick Mackie Samoskevich has 26 points on nine goals and 17 assists for the Wolverines. He also has a plus-minus score of eight.

Boston Bruins draft pick Johnny Beecher has 13 points on six goals and seven assists for the Wolverines. He also has a plus-minus score of three.

Erik Portillo has been logging the minutes goal for the Wolverines this season. The sophomore goalie and San Jose Sharks second-round draft pick has a .929 save percentage and 2.06 goals against average.

Notre Dame Overview

Notre Dame doesn’t have any first-round draft picks on its team but has plenty of NHL talent that landed in later rounds of recent drafts.

Leading scorer Max Ellis hasn’t had his name called by an NHL team yet, but he put up career numbers this season. He scored 16 goals and assisted on 12 for 28 points thus far. He netted a hat trick against Michigan in November 2021.

🚨No. 1 goes down…AGAIN!🚨 Max Ellis collected his first career hat trick, punctuated by the OT winner, to lead No. 14 Notre Dame to a 5-4 upset win against No. 1 Michigan to sweep the weekend series. #NCAAHockey x 🎥 @NDHockey pic.twitter.com/JPrhlgbh48 — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) November 21, 2021

Colorado Avalanche second-round draft pick Ryder Rolston has 10 goals and 17 assists for 27 points with the Irish. He also has a 10 plus-minus score.

Nashville Predators fifth-round draft pick Spencer Stastney also has 27 points this season for the Irish. He scored seven goals and assisted on 20 thus far in addition to his 21 plus-minus score.

Nick Leivermann, a seventh-round draft pick by Colorado, als0 has 20 assists for the Irish. He scored six goals, too, and fourth on the team for points with 26. He also has a plus-minus score of 16.

Irish goalie Matthew Galajda has been tough in net all season. Galajda has a .930 save percentage and a 1.98 goals against average.