UMD vs Michigan Tech Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Minnesota Duluth faces Michigan Tech in the NCAA hockey tournament on Thursday.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Minnesota Duluth vs Michigan Tech online (with all of these options, you’ll be able to watch every NCAA tournament game, which are all on ESPNU or ESPN2):

Minnesota Duluth vs Michigan Tech Preview

Minnesota Duluth (21-15-4) looks to get back for the Frozen Four but has Michigan Tech (21-12-3) to contend with first.

UMD fell to Massachusetts in the national championship last season. The Bulldogs come into this year’s tournament just three years removed from back-to-back national titles in 2018 and 2019. The Bulldogs secured a tournament spot by winning the NCHC tournament title 3-0 over Western Michigan on March 19.

Michigan Tech made the field as an at-large bid after falling 5-2 to Bemidji State in the CCH semifinals on March 12. The Huskies will face UMD for the first time ever in the NCAA tournament, but the history between the two teams goes back for the old WCHA. UMD and the Huskies have faced off 233 times according to the Duluth News Tribune.

“The first college game of my career was against them,” Michigan Tech’s Brian Bliss said according to The Daily Mining Gazette’s Daver Karnosky. “Same for a lot of our seniors. Since then, we haven’t seen them.”

The WCHA dissolved in 2021, but the league underwent major changes, starting with Minnesota and Wisconsin leaving for the new Big Ten hockey conference in 2011. Minnesota Duluth left the WCHA for the NCHC in 2013, and Michigan Tech joined the CCH after the dissolution of the WCHA.

The question is, where will you be watching the game? #mtuhky #FollowTheHuskies pic.twitter.com/iTAw2020hu — Michigan Tech Hockey (@mtuhky) March 24, 2022

“We know they’re a big, physical team with a lot of skill,” Bliss said per Karnosky. “They play in one of the best conferences and in college hockey. We know they’re going to be battle-tested. They have the tournament experience, so we’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game.”

Minnesota Duluth Leaders

Sophomore forward Blake Biondi leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 17 goals, 11 assists, and 28 points overall. The Montreal Canadians picked Biodni in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Forward Kobe Roth, a graduate student, has 26 points on 14 goals and 12 assists this season. Roth notably was part of both national championship teams.

Junior goalie Ryan Fanti has been solid all season with a .926 save percentage and 1.87 goals allowed. Fanti has a 19-11-4 record.

Michigan Tech Leaders

Senior forward Brian Halonen leads the Huskies in points with 44 on 21 goals and 23 assists this season. Halonen is a finalist for the Hobey Baker award, which goes to the nation’s top player.

Fellow senior forward Trenton Bliss has 40 points from 12 goals and 28 assists. Bliss had a solid CCHA tournament with a goal and two assists in three games.

Junior goalie Blake Pietila allows 1.91 goals per game, and he has a .918 save percentage. Pietila owns a record of 21-12-2 in goal.