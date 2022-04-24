Where to Watch ‘Navalny’ Documentary Streaming Online

After enjoying significant success at Sundance, “Navalny,” a new documentary about Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, is set to make its debut to a wider audience on Sunday, April 24 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CNN.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Navalny” streaming online, with the first option offering a free trial:

Originally published at – rferl.org/a/navalny-documentary-sundance/31708808.html

“Navalny” is a new documentary film that “explores the attempted assassination of enigmatic Russian anti-corruption campaigner and former presidential candidate, Alexey Navalny,” according to the CNN press release.

It continues:

In August of 2020, shocking social media video emerged of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, writhing in pain inside a commercial airplane as alarmed crew and fellow passengers tried to render aid. Roher takes viewers inside what happened behind the alarming global headlines that followed: heated arguments between Navalny’s wife and the initial local Russian hospital team over his care; Navalny’s eventual emergency medical evacuation to Germany; and, the remarkable German assertion that Navalny had been poisoned by a Russian government-linked nerve agent, Novichok. “Navalny” takes viewers inside the careful investigation into the shocking and brazen assassination attempt against Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, and who was behind it. Through his years-long campaign against corruption among Russia’s elites, Navalny has developed powerful enemies. His publicized revelations, and calls for democratic reforms, have enraged Vladimir Putin, who refuses to even say his name in public. In August 2020, Navalny was secretly poisoned with a military-grade chemical nerve agent in an elaborate attempt on his life. Despite denials from the Russian government, the poison was later linked to the Kremlin through investigations by international news organizations, including Bellingcat and CNN. Alexey Navalny, had long ago made powerful enemies in Russia, including Vladimir Putin himself. In a riveting account that unwinds like a real-life thriller, Roher methodically documents the careful research and analysis that unmasked the would-be killers, and why they sought to kill the man Putin apparently considers a serious threat to his power. Roher interweaves interviews with Navalny, Navalny’s family, and contemporaneous eyewitnesses to key events, with other records. The film follows the investigation into the assassination plot, and includes reporting from the investigative news organizations, Bellingcat and CNN.

“We are pleased to offer ‘Navalny’ via CNN and CNN+, making this critical film widely available,” said Amy Entelis, executive vice president for talent and content development for CNN Worldwide, in a statement.

“Especially as Americans are looking to understand the broader context for the tragic events happening in Eastern Europe, we are able to offer ‘Navalny’ to television and streaming audiences,” said Courtney Sexton, senior vice president for CNN Films.

Both Entelis and Sexton are executive producers for the film.

“Alexey Navalny was just last week convicted and sentenced in Russia and cannot tell the story of what happened to him. Our film shows his tremendous courage fighting an authoritarian regime and its corruption inside Russia. I’m looking forward to the Fathom Events engagements and speaking to CNN’s Clarissa Ward. I appreciate Warner Bros. Pictures creating these experiences for theatrical audiences,” said Daniel Roher, director of “Navalny,” in a statement.

“Navalny” premieres Sunday, April 24 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CNN.