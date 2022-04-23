‘Rich & Shameless’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The latest true-crime anthology series to hit TV is “Rich & Shameless,” which debuts with an episode about “Girls Gone Wild” on Saturday, April 23 following the NBA playoffs, which should be around 7 p.m. ET, on TNT.



‘Rich & Shameless’ Preview





Rich & Shameless: Behind The Shocking Headlines Of The Consequences That Befall Great Wealth | TNT

This new docu-series aims to tell “the shocking real stories of the consequences that befall great wealth in seven unique films,” according to TNT’s press release.

It continues:

Fame. Power. Success. Money can bring it all. And drain it all away. From TNT and RAW (“The Tinder Swindler” and “Don’t F**k with Cats”), comes “Rich & Shameless,” a seven-part series of premium films that tell the true stories of the successes, failures, thrills and miseries that accompany the kind of wealth that few people can ever understand. Using a combination of powerful interviews, unique archive and atmospheric visuals, “Rich & Shameless” goes behind the public façade to reveal the dangers of great prosperity.

The first film is called “Girls Gone Wild Exposed,” which takes viewers “beyond the ‘harmless fun’ of wet t-shirt competitions and booze-fueled Spring Breaks and into dark back rooms with Joe Francis, where girls were coerced to take part in actions far more sinister than flashing on a beach. The show documents Francis’ increasingly bizarre and violent downward spiral, which all played out in the public eye while he continued to rub shoulders with some of Hollywood’s most popular stars. With first-time, exclusive accounts, the two-hour episode uncovers an audio recording of a verbal altercation between Francis and his estranged wife, along with interviews from the women who say their lives were ruined and who are now battling to reclaim their identities by sharing their stories.”

On May 8 comes “Pharma Bro vs. Wu-Tang Clan,” which tells the story of hedge-fund wunderkind Martin Shkreli “who quickly becomes America’s Most Hated Man after jacking up the price of a cheap AIDS drug. Instead of running, he doubles down by starting a bizarre war of words with hip hop legends Wu Tang Clan over his ownership of their multi-million-dollar secret album.”

On May 16 comes “Where did NBA Star Brian Williams Go,” which chronicles Bison Dele (formerly Brian Williams) who ” threw in the towel for a nomadic life under the stars before mysteriously vanishing on a boat in the South Pacific. When police peel back the layers of Williams’ life, they discover a fatal mix of money and jealousy that leads right back to his own family.”

Also on May 16 is “The Mysterious Disappearance of the Bitcoin Millionaire,” which is about the death of Gerald Cotton, “who died under suspicious circumstances after hundreds of millions of dollars suddenly vanished from his Bitcoin exchange in 2019. As investors panicked, disturbing rumors began to spread about the man behind the cryptocurrency goldmine.”

May 22 sees the premiere of “The Heiress & the Sex Cult,” which examines Clare Bronfman, heiress to “one of the largest fortunes in the world. When Bronfman meets charismatic self-help guru Keith Raniere, she suddenly becomes the financier of one of the most abusive cults of the 21st century – and consequently, an enabler of her mentor’s twisted desires.”

On May 24 comes “Peter Nygard’s Unseen Tapes,” which tells the story of “billionaire fashion entrepreneur Peter Nygard who seemed to have it all – private jets, private islands and a private life filled with adoring women. But Nygard’s bizarre quest to prevent himself aging ultimately leads to an earthquake of abuse allegations against him, and an astonishing fall from grace.”

The “Rich & Shameless” series airs following the NBA playoff games on their respective dates on TNT.