Sounders vs Pumas Live Stream: How to Watch CCL Final Online

Pumas and Seattle Sounders will face off in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final over at the Estadio Ciudad Universitario in Mexico City. The winner of this tie will represent CONCACAF in the Club World Cup.

Leg 1 (10:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish).

Pumas vs Sounders Preview

So Pumas and Seattle Sounders begin their battle in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League. These two teams are looking for their first title in this competition. Pumas were able to this competition on three previous occasions, just not in this incarnation.

Their last appearance was back in 2005 where, under the leadership of Hugo Sánchez, they reached the final but lost to eventual champs Saprissa.

For Pumas, the first line of business will be to see how they will fend without central defender Arturo Ortíz. The Mexican defender will have to sit out due to suspension after being sent off against Cruz Azul in semis. He will be most likely replaced by Ricardo Galindo. Ortíz should be able to return for the final leg in Seattle.

In terms of injuries, there are two keys ones for Andrés Lillini. Leonel López (muscular) and Juan Ignacio Dinenno (ankle) are still uncertain.

Both missed the last training session prior to the game and their presence is still doubtful.

For the Sounders, the only worry from an injury standpoint is that of goalkeeper Andrew Thomas’ involvement in the game remains doubtful with a calf injury. Yerai Gomez returned to the pitch as a substitute in the 4-3 loss to San Jose and is expected to start in this crucial game.

Dylan Teves remains sidelined with a hamstring issue and is being listed as questionable for the game.

Pumas Probable XI: Alfredo Talavera, Alan Mozo, José Ricardo Galindo, Nicolás Freire, Efraín Velarde; Omar Islas, Higor Meritão, Diogo de Olivera, Jeronimo Rodríguez; Fabio Álvarez, Washington Corozo

Seattle Sounders Probable XI: Stefan Frei, Nouhou Tolo, Jackson Ragen, Xavier Arreaga, Alex Roldan; Joao Paulo, Albert Rusnak, Cristian Roldán; Nicolás Lodeiro, Jordan Morris; Raúl Ruidiaz