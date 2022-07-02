How to Watch UFC 276 on TV, Roku, Firestick & Other Devices

The long awaited UFC 276 is finally here. Highlighting UFC’s 10th annual International Fight Week, Saturday’s stacked fight card features a pair of title fights and is headlined by a middleweight championship bout between Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

In the US, the UFC 276 PPV (10 p.m. ET start time) is available exclusively through ESPN+. Here’s a rundown of all the different ways to buy the PPV and then how to watch UFC 276 live on your TV, Roku, Firestick or a variety of different devices:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

How to Buy UFC 276 PPV

You can buy a special bundle that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($69.99 value) and the UFC 276 PPV ($74.99 value) for $99.98. That’s work out to savings of $45 or about 31 percent:

Buy ESPN+ & UFC 276 Bundle

Or, if you want to purchase them separately, you can first subscribe to a month of ESPN+ right here ($6.99 for ESPN+, or $13.99 for a bundle of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+), then follow the below directions for existing ESPN+ subscribers.

However, with the amount of UFC (and other sports) content on ESPN+, most MMA fans are probably going to keep ESPN+ long-term, meaning the value of the bundle is the better way to go if you don’t already have ESPN+.

Current ESPN+ subscribers can buy the UFC 276 PPV by itself for $74.99 right here:

Buy UFC 276 PPV

Additionally, if you only have ESPN+, there is also the option to upgrade to the Disney Bundle (ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+) and purchase the PPV for a total $88.98:

UFC 276 PPV & Disney Bundle

How to Watch UFC 276

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch UFC 276 on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on the ESPN app on any compatible connected-to-TV streaming device, such as:

Roku or Roku TV

Amazon Fire Stick or Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PlayStation 4 or 5

Xbox One or Series X/S

iPhone or iPad

Android phone or tablet

Samsung Smart TV

Oculus Go

For all of those options, you’ll need to sign in with your ESPN+ account to watch early prelims (ESPN/ESPN+), prelims (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

UFC 276 Preview

This Saturday, at T-Mobile Arena, the Middleweight and Featherweight Kings will return to defend their titles against two hungry contenders and one ex-champ. This card is undoubtedly one of the best of the year, with legendary fighters in both the early and regular prelims.

The reigning champions are preparing for their fourth (Izzy) and third (Volk) title defenses. For Izzy, this will be the first time since Paulo Costa that he faces someone he hasn’t already beaten; he has dismantled and demolished all opposition on his way to winning the division.

The challenger, on the other hand, is one of the most explosive fighters the champ has faced and has the ability to knock you out with his fists or elbows (ask Brunson).

Cannonier is 5-1 since dropping to 185 pounds, but his most recent defeat came at the hands of Robert Whittaker, who had previously defeated Izzy twice. We all know that MMA math doesn’t make much sense, but this fight could determine whether Israel stays at 185 or moves up if he wins.

Volk quickly rose to prominence as one of the most dominant champions of his generation. His incredible 21-win streak, combined with legendary performances such as his most recent defense against Ortega, has captivated fans worldwide; the fact that he has also made his way into mainstream pop culture has aided his fame and pay even more.

This fight against Max will be the third and possibly final in the rivalry. Max lost his title as well as the immediate rematch to Volk, but he has been on a mission since then and is looking to make a big comeback.

A fight between two middleweight contenders who could easily be fighting for the title next with an impressive victory is also featured on the PPV, as Sean Strickland takes on Alex Pereira, the man most known for KOing Izzy.

The PPV’s first fight will pit veteran Pedro Munhoz against rising star Sean O’Malley, who will be the American’s toughest ranked opponent since Chito Vera. If Sean wins, one can expect talks about a larger contract and higher-ranked competition.

Former WW champ Robbie Lawler will compete in the prelims against Bryan Barberena, who is coming off a FOTN victory over Matt Brown. This fight screams fireworks, explosions, and a full-on bloodbath.

Unbeaten Irishman Ian Garry is also looking to extend his unbeaten streak in the UFC and earn his 10th professional victory. Donald Cerrone will also kick off the prelims, having been scheduled to fight in the previous two events only to have his fight scrapped twice. He will face another legend and UFC record holder for most wins in Jim Miller.

UFC 276 Fight Card

Main Card

Israel Adesanya [-365] vs. Jared Cannonier[+300]

Alex Volkanovski [+180] vs. Max Holloway[+155]

Sean Strickland [+100] vs. Alex Pereira[-120]

Sean O’Malley [-240] vs. Pedro Munhoz[+200]

Prelims

Jalin Turner [-125] vs. Brad Riddell[+105]

Robbie Lawler [-125] vs. Bryan Barberena[-105]

Ian Garry [-165] vs. Gabriel Green[+140]

Miesha Tate [-165] vs. Lauren Murphy[+140]

Early Prelims

Uriah Hall [+200] vs. Andre Muniz[-240]

Jessica Eye [+185] vs. Maycee Barber[-215]

Brad Tavares [-120] vs. Dricus Du Plessis[+100]

Jessica-Rose Clark [-140] vs. Julija Stoliarenko[-120]