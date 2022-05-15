How to Watch USA vs Austria World Hockey Championships for Free

The United States and Austria meet in Men’s Hockey World Championships preliminary round play on Sunday, May 15, in Finland.

In the US, the game (9:20 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on NHL Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Austria (and every other USA game at the World Hockey Championships) online:

USA vs Austria Preview

Team USA looks to improve to 2-0 in Group B preliminary round action against Austria on Sunday.

The United States beat Latvia 4-1 in the teams’ opener for the IIHF World Championships on May 13. USA captain and defenseman Seth Jones, who also plays for the Chicago Blackhawks, tallied two points in the win.

“I thought we played well; we got off to a decent start,” Jones said via IIHF.com’s Derek O’Brien. “I thought Strauss [Mann] made some big saves early to keep us 0-0 and then special teams is good for us. We got a power-play goal and a penalty-kill goal as well. Then we got a little sloppy in the third but we finished it off pretty well.”

The USA starts off their 2022 #IIHFWorlds campaign with a big 4-1 win over Latvia. Check out the game highlights here ⬇️#USALAT #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/3uLnWZftjY — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) May 13, 2022

Austria got off to a slow start against Sweden in a 3-1 loss on May 14. The Swedes jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Peter Schneider put Austria on the board late in the period. Sweden went back up by two goals in the second period when Tre Kronor popped in a loose puck behind Austria goalie Bernard Starkbaum.

“There’s always parts you can improve, playing against teams that are a higher level than you’re used to all season, but I believe we’re going to get better as the tournament goes on,” Austria forward Thomas Raffl said via IIHF.com’s Andy Potts.

Austria notably moved up a level of competition to the top division for the tournament. The Austrians came in as one of the replacements for Belarus and Russia, which were banned from the tournament because of the war in Ukraine.

Though Austria recently played in a lower tier of international hockey, the U.S. can’t overlook the Austrians. Sweden captain Oliver Ekman likewise saw that before and after playing Austria.

“They’re a good team. They work hard, they can skate and they’ve got some good players. We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Ekman said via Potts.

The U.S. also needs the win since Finland opened Group B play with a 2-0 record. The Americans and Fins will meet on Monday, May 16.

Team USA will have some extra NHL players coming for the tournament but not until after the Austria game according to the USA Hockey website. That crew includes three Minnesota Wild players: Ryan Hartman, Matt Boldy, and John Merrill. The Wild recently got knocked out of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the St. Louis Blues 4-2.

USA Hockey Schedule

Preliminary Round

May 16: USA vs. Finland, 1:20 p.m. ET

May 19: USA vs. Great Britain, 9:20 a.m.

May 21: USA vs. Sweden, 5:20 a.m. ET

May 23: USA vs. Czechia, 9:20 a.m. ET

May 24: USA vs. Norway, 9:20 a.m.

Elimination Round

May 26: Quarterfinals

May 28: Semifinals

May 29: Gold Medal and Bronze Medal Games