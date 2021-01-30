How to Watch Baylor vs Auburn Basketball Game Online for Free

The No. 2 Baylor Bears (15-0) will host the Auburn Tigers (10-7) at Paul J. Meyer Arena in Waco Saturday.

The game starts at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Auburn vs Baylor online for free:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Auburn vs Baylor live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 500 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It’s the cheapest streaming service with ESPN, plus you can get $10 off your first month, and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Auburn vs Baylor live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Auburn vs Baylor live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Auburn vs Baylor live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the game live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Auburn vs Baylor Preview

The Bears have been white-hot this season, boasting the sixth-best scoring offense in the NCAA (87.5 points a game), while allowing 61.8 yards per game to opponents. They are shooting 50.8 percent from the floor and 44 percent from downtown, making them as dangerous an offensive unit as you’ll find in college hoops.

Baylor is fresh from a 107-59 trouncing of Kansas State on Wednesday. Guard Davion Mitchell had a game-high 31 points, while MaCio Teague added 18, and guard Jared Butler chipped in 13 in the win. Mitchell hit seven three-point shots, and he had a career-high night in scoring.

“Davion’s worked so hard since he got here … on being a more consistent shooter,” Baylor head coach Scott Drew told ESPN after the game. “He’s gotten to the point mentally he has enough confidence in himself. If he misses a couple of shots, he has that shooter’s confidence now to where the next one’s going in.”

The Bears will be going up against an Auburn squad that last played Tuesday when it handed a No. 12 Missouri team an 88-82 upset loss. Guard Sharife Cooper led all scorers with 28 points, and his eight rebounds and seven assists were also tops on the team. Forward JT Thor scored 12 points, and Allen Flanigan and Chris Moore added 11 points apiece in a solid team effort.

“That is the best win of the year so far against a nationally ranked team. A really, really good team in Missouri. A veteran team. A team we didn’t beat last year,” Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl said after the game.

The Tigers have won two in a row and four of their last five, and they enter this matchup thinking upset. If they want to topple the Bears, however, they’ll need a near-perfect game from Cooper.

“He’s obviously a terrific athlete and has great quickness. We are going to go up against a Baylor team with probably the best defensive guards in the country. I’m sure they are excited about the opportunity to try to shut off Sharife’s water, and they are very capable of doing it. That’s going to be by far our toughest challenge,” Pearl said, via USA Today.

Auburn is scoring 78.8 points a game, and it has four players averaging in double figures, including Cooper. If they want to surprise the nation, it will require a complete group effort.