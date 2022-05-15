How to Watch Chelsea vs Man City Women’s FA Cup Final in US

Chelsea and Man City face off in the Women’s FA Cup final over at Wembley Stadium on Sunday as both teams look to earn bragging rights as the best team in English football.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

In the United States, the match (9:30 a.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV, but anyone in the US can watch Chelsea vs Man City live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll also get dozens of other live sports (including Bundesliga, La Liga and other international soccer), every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Chelsea vs Man City live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Women’s FA Cup Final 2022 Preview

Wembley will be the place where two of the best teams in England face off for the first time since City lost to Chelsea 3-1 in the Continental Cup back in March.

This edition of this match is a special one as it is the first time that the women’s final is played on the same weekend as the men’s.

This will mark the fourth meeting between these two teams this season, having tasted victory over Taylor’s side twice in the league. Back in November the Blues put four past City at the Academy Stadium and Hayes’ side were also dominant in the reverse fixture at Kingsmeadow, winning 1-0.

Manchester City Women easily beat West Ham in the first semi-final clash. Ellen White and Chloe Kelly put them in the lead before Lisa Evans pulled one back for West Ham.

Gareth Taylor’s side also appears to be in dominant form heading into Sunday’s clash. The team already secured a Champions League spot on the last day of the WSL season and are unbeaten since February, with their last defeat coming against Chelsea at Kingsmeadow thanks to a Guro Reiten strike that helped put them over the top.

Overall, the Citizens turned their campaign around and have only lost once since November.

The team will also get a major boost coming into this match as both Demi Stokes and Jess Park are available for duty.

Stokes missed the Women’s Super League finale at Reading, while Park was due to injury since early April.

Meanwhile Chelsea head into the season finale having been crowned Super League champions less than a week ago. Their 4-2 win against Manchester United at Kingsmeadow saw the Blues lift the WSL trophy for the third successive year after having beat out Arsenal in the last round. Now they look to win the domestic double against one of their biggest rivals.

Emma Hayes’ side come into this match in tremendous form having won the last 11 competitive games in consecutive fashion. During their participation in the FA Cup final, the Blues scored 17 goals having overcome Aston Villa, Leicester City, Birmingham City and Arsenal.