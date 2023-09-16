How to Watch Colorado vs CSU Game for Free

The No. 18 ranked Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) will host the Colorado State Rams (0-1) on Saturday, September 16 at Folsom Field in Boulder in the Rocky Mountain Showdown.

The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Colordao State vs Colorado live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Colordao State vs Colorado live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Colordao State vs Colorado live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Colorado vs CSU Preview

Deion Sanders has been coaching the Buffaloes for just two games, and the team already feels like the polar opposite of the one that managed to win just one game a year ago. Colorado kicked off its season beating TCU, 45-42, before steamrolling Nebraska, 36-14, last week.

Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders had another impressive game, completing 31-of-42 passes for 393 yards and two TDs, while wideout Xavier Weaver added 170 yards and a score on 10 catches.

On defense, Colorado forced three fumbles, also intercepting Nebraska QB Jeff Sims. The Buffs did allow 222 yards on the ground to the Huskers, so that will be something to watch moving forward — although CSU’s ground game hasn’t exactly lit things up yet this year.

Colorado isn’t perfect, but Coach Prime has his guys believing, and he’s also always focused on the task at hand. “Santa don’t have time. He’s got to deliver the gifts. He ain’t got time to enjoy his cookies. That’s all he gets,” Sanders said about celebrating the team’s win over Nebraska. “I’ve got to keep it going. I’ve got to keep this machine going, and make sure we stay on the right path and make sure we’re locked in and we’re focused on the right things. It’s a lot driving this train. It’s not easy.”

On the other side, Colorado State fell to Washington in its season opener last week, 50-24. Rams QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi went 13-20 for 201 yards, two TDs and an interception. The Rams couldn’t get anything done in the ground game, netting just 37 yards on 20 carries (1.9 yards per rush attempt). That doesn’t bode well for them with Coach Prime and company waiting.

“I told our kids this morning, what an amazing opportunity to play this great rivalry. This game is special, Norvell said, adding:

“I can’t remember when GameDay and Big Noon Kickoff were in the same spot for one game. What that tells me of all those years of playing the Rocky Mountain Showdown, this might be the most eyes that have ever been on this game. I think that’s a tremendous opportunity for us and our kids.”

The Buffs lead the all-time series against the Rams, 67-22-2. Colorado and CSU last met in 2019, with the Buffaloes winning, 52-31.