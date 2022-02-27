Where to Watch Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal in USA

Orlando City hosts Montreal in their 2022 season opener. The Lions have great expectations ahead of this campaign while the Canadians are also looking to be a major player in the Eastern Conference.

The match (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on My Network TV (WRBW) in the Orlando City market. It will also stream live on ESPN+ for everyone out of market in the United States.

Here’s a full rundown of how you can watch a live stream of Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal in the US, which your options depending on where you live:

If the Match is out of Your Market

Viewers in the United States can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLS match on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+, which also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary in existence and additional original content (both video and written), costs $6.99 for a month or $69.99 for a year:

If you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal live on the ESPN app or via ESPN.com.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

If the Match is in Your Market

Note: This option is only for viewers in the Orlando City market

You can watch a live stream of My Network TV (WBRW; live in local markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal live on the FuboTV app or via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Note: This option is only for viewers in the Orlando City market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” My Network TV (WBRW; live in local markets) is included in all of them, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal live on the DirecTV Stream app or via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

Orlando City SC vs CF Montreal Preview

These two teams last met in the final round of last year’s regular season over at Stade Saputo. The victory secured a second-consecutive playoff berth for the Lions, and it also knocked Montréal out of playoff contention on the final day after the Lions won by a 2-0 scoreline.

There is a great deal of anticipation for Orlando City fans coming into the new season. After two consecutive years in the playoffs, Oscar Pareja’s third year is where many are expecting the team to finally make the that leap in quality and become a major contender in the conference.

The Lions finished setting new records for points in a single-season (51), wins (13), clean sheets (9) and home wins (8). With the departure of Nani, Orlando were able to replace the Portuguese international with some interesting players.

Uruguayan international Facundo Torres and Ercan Kara are two of their higher profile signings that promise to give the team some scoring punch. They also picked up 20-year-old midfielder César Araújo, as a part of Major League Soccer’s U22 Initiative. In addition, the Lions added a pair of signings in the last month in Homegrown defender Alex Freeman and 2022 MLS SuperDraft selection Jack Lynn.

Outside of that, the team remain intact as they return their entire defensive unit, including Peruvian international Pedro Gallese. Antonio Carlos and Robin 2Jansson, fullbacks João Moutinho and Ruan, as well as midfielders Sebastián Méndez and Júnior Urso.

Offensively, the team is also led by Mauricio Pereyra and former Brazilian international Alexandre Pato.

Orlando also want to keep their seven-year unbeaten run on opening day intact. The team have yet to lose a contest to open the season since joining the MLS in 2015. The Lions have opened every season of their now eight-year MLS tenure in their own backyard.

Montréal, in the meantime, come into Sunday’s match with a great deal of momentum after beating Mexican side Santos Laguna on Wednesday night in Concacaf Champions League play. Romell Quioto, Djordje Mihailovic and Ismaël Koné all found the back of the net on the night as the side advanced to the next round on a 3-1 aggregate prior to their 2022 league opener.

For them, it is a chance to enter the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They did technically qualify for post-season play in 2020 as they took part in the play-in round.

Their biggest acquisition of the season happened to be the arrival of Canadian international Alistair Johnston after coming over from Nashville during the Christmas holiday. Johnston is the anchor of the Canadian backline of three that ended up being the most solid defense in World Cup qualifying play.