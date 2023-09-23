How to Watch Prairie View A&M vs Alcorn State Game for Free

The Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) will head to Spinks-Casem Stadium to take on the Alcorn State Braves (1-2) on Saturday, September 23.

Prairie View A&M vs Alcorn State Preview

Prairie View is coming off a disappointing 69-0 loss to SMU on September 16. Panthers quarterback Trazon Connley couldn’t get much going all game, finishing 6-14 for just 51 yards. The offense mustered just 156 total yards, averaging a paltry 2.7 yards per play.

The Panthers are averaging 17.7 points a game on offense, while allowing 49.3 points per game on defense over their three games. Prairie View has been solid on the ground, netting over 191 yards rushing per contest, but the ground game was absent in the loss to SMU. They’ll need it back in a big way here.

On the other side, the Braves are coming off their first win of the year, a 17-3 win over McNeese State on September 16. Alcorn State quarterback Aaron Allen went 13-for-18 for 98 yards, and running back Jarveon Howard added 98 yards and a score on the ground. Niko Duffey added 67 yards on 13 carries in the victory.

Defensively, Alcorn State forced three turnovers in the win.

Howard was recently named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, and he’s the star of the Braves’ high-flying offense. “Alcorn State Head Coach Fred McNair and Offensive Coordinator Elliott Wratten have put in a place a speedy offense that will move up and down with different speeds,” per the team’s official website. “The team has dubbed the offense ‘#FAF – Fast

And Fun’, similar to the ‘Fun & Gun’ of the Florida Gators under legendary coach Steve Spurrier.”

These two teams last met in November of 2022, when Alcorn State won, 23-16. Alcorn State holds an edge of the all-time series against Prairie View, 7-5. Per The Analyst, “This is one of the season’s key SWAC West Division games, with Alcorn on a five-game winning streak in the series. The Braves will go with a heavy dose of Howard (296 carries, 1,483 yards, 14 TDs in last two seasons) offensively, and linebacker Terreance Ellis and their pass rush pursuing PVAMU’s Trazon Connley. The Panthers’ usually stout defense has surrendered nearly 20 yards per completion as well 14 TD passes, and has yet to post a sack.”

Broadcasters slated to call the game include Charles Edmond (Play-by-Play) and Cedric Bush (Analyst).