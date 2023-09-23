How to Watch Texas vs Baylor Football Game for Free

The No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns (3-0) will host the Baylor Bears (1-2) at McLane Stadium in Waco on Saturday, September 23.

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ABC is included in all of them.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Texas vs Baylor live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Texas vs Baylor live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) is included in the "Sling Orange" bundle.

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Texas vs Baylor live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Texas vs Baylor Preview

The Longhorns are entering the SEC in 2024, potentially making this the last time these two teams will square off. Considering how storied the rivalry is, this game promises to be electric on multiple levels.

“I think we need to understand what we’re walking into,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “We’re going to go into Baylor here Saturday night on the road. It’s been well documented, as of right now, this is the last time we’re going to go there. So we understand the environment we’re walking into, so we can’t be fearful of that.”

Texas is averaging 34 points a game on offense, while allowing just under 15 points per contest on the defensive side. The Longhorns are fresh from handing Wyoming a 31-10 loss. Texas QB Quinn Ewers went 11-21 for 141 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing for a score. Running back Jonathon Brooks added 167 yards on 21 carries in the victory.

On the other side, Baylor is fresh from its first win of the year, a 30-7 victory over LIU. Backup QB Sawyer Robinson completed 10-of-22 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown. Running backs Dawson Pendergrass (21 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown) and Richard Reese (12 carries for 82 yards and two TDs) provided the bulk of the Bears offense.

The injury bug has been in the Bears early this season. Starting quarterback Blake Shapen will miss the game with a knee injury, as will the team’s best running back, Dominic Richardson, is nursing a high ankle sprain, and will likely miss the game and be limited if he plays at all.

“I have so much respect for Texas and what they do,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said this week. “Their coaching staff has been there now for a little bit. There’s been a lot of tape on them. You can see the evolution and the growth with them. You can see the confidence in their players. It’ll be a challenge for us. I know that we’re up for it. … We’ve done it before. We’re aiming to do it again.”

Aranda is referencing Baylor’s October 2021 win over Texas, when the Bears went into Waco and won, 31-24. Texas leads the all-time series against Baylor, 68-26-4, and the Longhorns won last year, 38-27. This season’s game has the makings to be another instant classic.