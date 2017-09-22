Frightfest 2017 Six Flags Great Adventure Hours & Dates

The Halloween spirit is already in the air and for those who are in the mood, Six Flags Great Adventure has brought back Frightfest, which has returned for September 16 – October 31, 2017. As ghosts, zombies and ghouls take over the theme park, families and other park-goers can enjoy the normal activities, in addition to new attractions as well. Frightfest incorporates five different “scare zones” throughout the park and seven “haunted” mazes.

Kicking off Frightfest, there are some opening sales in the works. For a limited time, buy your ticket and save 40%. These tickets are only valid September 16, 17, 21, 22, 23, 24, 29, 30 or Oct 1, 2017 only. Click here to purchase your 40% off tickets for $45.99 each. And, parking passes in advance are $23.39.

The other promotion going on involves going to Frightfest for free with a 2018 Season Pass for Six Flags Great Adventure. With the season pass, visitors get unlimited visits for the rest of 2017, along with all of the 2018 season. If you buy early, you can save up to 70% for the Septemberfest Sale! For a limited time, the 2018 Season Passes go for as little as $72.99. Save 70% off the full 2018 Season Pass price of $244.99. Click here to purchase season passes.

The new attractions for Frightfest 2017 are titled Unleashed and Lady of the Lake Cemetery. The Unleashed attraction involves an underground steampunk world and the cemetery attraction features making your way through the darkness. Enjoy the many attractions, rides and entertainment options.

Now let’s check out the schedule of dates and hours for Frightfest 2017.

September 16th

11:00am to midnight

September 17th

11:00am to 10:00pm

September 21st

11:00am to 10:00pm

September 22nd

11:00am to midnight

September 23rd

11:00am to midnight

September 24th

11:00am to 10:00pm

September 29th

5:30pm to midnight

September 30th

11:00am to midnight

October 1st

11:00am to 10:00pm

October 6th

5:30pm to midnight

October 7th

11:00am to midnight

October 8th

11:00am to 11:00pm

October 9th

11:00am to 10:00pm

October 13th

5:30pm to midnight

October 14th

11:00am to midnight

October 15th

11:00am to 10:00pm

October 20th

5:30pm to midnight

October 21st

11:00am to midnight

October 22nd

11:00am to 10:00pm

October 27th

5:30pm to midnight

October 28th

11:00am to midnight

October 29th

11:00am to 10:00pm

October 30th

5:00pm to 11:00pm

October 31st

5:00pm to 11:00pm

Children ages 2 and under are free and some haunted attractions are an extra fee.