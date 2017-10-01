Was ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 3 Supposed to Be 14 Episodes Long, Not 10?

Adult Swim

Tonight is the finale of Rick and Morty Season 3. And if you’re confused because you thought the season was going to be 14 episodes long — not 10 episodes — you’re not alone. Even Dan Harmon thought the season would be 14 episodes at one point.

Here’s what you need to know.

Back in December, during a Magic City Comic Con panel, Harmon had said there were going to be 14 episodes in Season 3. So no, you didn’t imagine the “14 episode” number in your head. Harmon himself gave out that number before the season aired.

But then on June 29 during the Rick and Morty special live stream event with Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, Harmon said there would be 10 episodes. Between December and June, something significant had changed.

It turns out, Harmon had always hoped for 14 episodes but just couldn’t do it and give fans the quality of Rick and Morty that they had come to expect.

In an interview with EW, Harmon explained that tonight’s finale wasn’t necessarily going to be the Season 3 finale, but they decided it was good enough to serve that purpose.

I don’t want to poison the well but the finale is a great episode that we finale-ified when we realized we weren’t going to be able to make 14. It’s Rick in a conflict with the president of the United States. Keith David returns to reprise his role. And that’s the main story of that episode, Rick vs. the United States.

In the same interview, he added that he truly hopes they’ll be able to do more episodes than 10 in Season 4. So it looks like Season 4 of Rick and Morty is a go.