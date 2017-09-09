Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Facebook

Eric Chase Bolling, Jr., the son of former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling, has died. According to TMZ, he committed suicide hours after his father was forced out of the network. Eric Bolling allegedly send lewd photo messages of his genitals to his co-workers on the Fox series “The Five.”

The junior Bolling reportedly took his life on Friday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, where he attended school. His body was found off campus. TMZ claims that he may have died from a drug overdose, but this has yet to be substantiated. He was 19.

Here’s what you need to know about him and his life:

1. He Was Studying Economics at the University of Colorado-Boulder

Eric Chase was born in 1998 in Old Tappan, New Jersey. His is the only child of Eric Bolling and his wife Adrienne. According to his Facebook page, Eric Chase was studying economics at the University of Colorado-Boulder at the time of his death.

His Facebook page also states that he previously worked for Metropolitan Farm in New Jersey. In 2015, Bolling posted a photo of Eric Chase before his senior prom on Instagram. “Eric Chase Jr. pre-prom. My guy is growing up.”

In a 2013 interview with Fox News, Bolling elaborated on his son’s high school career: “I adore my family. [I] have an awesome son Eric Chase, great student and also a fine baseball player. He plays left field for the local HS team.”

Bolling was also an athlete in his youth, as he played a single season of minor league baseball for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1984.

2. He Was Hospitalized for a Snowboarding Accident in 2012

In 2012, Eric Chase suffered a lacerated spleen during a snowboarding accident. His father publicly announced the news on Facebook, where he thanked fans for their prayers and support.

He also addressed his son’s condition on “The Five”, where he thanked the medical professionals at the Albany Medical Center’s Pediatric Intensive Care Unit who were caring for Eric Chase. You can watch the video clip here.

“They are absolutely the greatest people on earth,” Bolling said. “No amount of money is that you can pay doctors and nurses is too much. They deserve every penny.” Eric Chase eventually made a full recovery.

3. Bolling Once Lost Millions for Reading to His Son’s Preschool Class

When Eric Chase was in preschool, he asked his father to read a book to his class. He picked The Spider And The Fly and reportedly told his father the date for which he would read it. When it finally came around, however, Eric Chase had to remind his father. Bolling agreed to go, unaware that his decision to do so would cost him an estimated $2 million.

Bolling retold the story to Benzinga in 2010:

Overnight some weather pattern had changed. It was supposed to be mild weather, well it was freezing. It was frigid weather, some Canadian air had come down, and natural gas was popping off the charts, it was just exploding. 20 cents, 40 cents, 80 cents higher. And I’m short, I was bearish. I’m sitting down and we started reading Spider and the Fly, and my phone is buzzing off the hook, and I can only think it’s one of two things. It’s either really good because the market turned around and I’m right, or really bad, really really really bad, because the people wouldn’t bother me unless it was something really bad.

“Honestly, I would change the loss but I wouldn’t change the chance to read for him. He’s why I left Fast Money”, Bolling revealed in 2010.

4. He Was Regularly Involved in Charities & Social Services

Eric Chase and his parents took up an interest in helping those less fortunate. According to Liveramup, the family were regularly involved in charities and social services. In 2015, Bolling posted photos on Twitter and Facebook that show them serving Thanksgiving dinner at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission.

“Eric Chase, Adrienne and I are blessed to be able to serve Thanksgiving dinner to the needy at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission,” he wrote on Facebook, “Thousands enjoyed a wonderful holiday dinner.”

In addition to their charitable work, Rollins College reports that the Bolling family were known for frequenting popular theme parks in Miami and Orlando.

5. Many Have Paid Their Respects to the Bolling Family on Social Media

While the specifics of Eric Chase’s death remain unclear, many users have taken to social media to offer their condolences to the Bolling family.

Eric Bolling released a statement on his Twitter account that read: “Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated.”

Journalist Yashar Ali tweeted: “Very sad news, Eric Bolling’s son, who was only 19, died last night. By all accounts, Eric was incredibly devoted to his son. Heartbreaking.” Bolling previously filed a lawsuit against Ali, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fox News also released an official statement on Eric Chase’s death: “We are very saddened to hear about the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

Read additional reactions from news correspondent Rita Cosby, Gov. Mike Huckabee and Donald Trump, Jr. below.

