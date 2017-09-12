Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville: Video & Photos of the Damage & Flooding

Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Hurricane Irma rolled through Jacksonville, Florida, on Monday, causing massive flooding and damage throughout the coastal city.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry provided a briefing on the storm at 8 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.

“I’m lifting the evacuation order, effective three minutes ago, 8 a.m., so to the people of Jacksonville that evacuated, please feel free to come back home,” Curry said. “Understand that there are still road blockages, there is still serious flooding, so there is a possibility that you may not be able to get back to your home, but you’re welcome to come back and check your home out and see what’s going on here.”

“Also, please be safe if you come back,” he said. “Again, there is still severe flooding on certain roads. Do not drive into standing water or flooded water. Stay away from downed power lines. Stop lights that aren’t working are to be treated as a 4-way stop.”

“Also I want to remind people that if they’re using generators that they should not be using the in their home or in their garage,” he said.

Here are pictures and video of the flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Irma in Jacksonville:

Pictures of Baptist Hospital downtown in Jacksonville, Florida. Irma was definitely not playing. Wow. pic.twitter.com/nQrPEeI4sq — Raines Track & Field (@BigSteveBellamy) September 12, 2017

Jacksonville dealing with flooding, Keys with extreme damage from Irma https://t.co/QuqUE60e1B — WWLP-22News (@WWLP22News) September 12, 2017

Irma leaves Jacksonville looking more like a lake than a city https://t.co/fe84F3vMwE — Paul Devereaux (@puttnpdx) September 12, 2017

Irma's Storm Surge Swallows Jacksonville With Record Floodshttps://t.co/KT8GOOhszt — Rahman Johnson (@rahmanj) September 12, 2017

RT foxandfriends "FOX NEWS ALERT: #Irma brings intense flooding to Jacksonville, FL | pdoocy pic.twitter.com/d8q1oEWx9q" — Fox News Specialists (@FNCSpecialists) September 12, 2017

Video shows flooding brought by Irma in Jacksonville, Florida #Irma pic.twitter.com/SvNcdyFv1R — morning dose. (@morningdosetv) September 12, 2017

All city government offices will re-open on Wednesday, Curry said.

WATCH: "Yesterday was a rescue day and first responders and the people of Jacksonville did their jobs." -Mayor Lenny Curry #Irma pic.twitter.com/uLvz8gRpZF — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 12, 2017

There was “historic” flooding on the St. John’s RIver, but the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said all bridges have been re-opened, but a curfew on the beaches remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

This is an incident of historic proportions. The St. Johns River has not seen these flooding levels since 1846. #HurricaneIrma #JaxReady pic.twitter.com/8awsM7lvGy — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) September 11, 2017

Rainfall amounts since 8 AM Sunday: JAX Intl Airport 9.20 in, Craig Airport, FL 7.42 in, Alma GA, 6.04 inches. — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) September 12, 2017

Power is still out for an estimated 152,241 residents, according to the Jacksonville Electric Authority.

Click here for a power outage map.

Water distribution sites will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following sites:

Hobby Lobby: 14286 Beach Blvd., 32250

McDonalds: 5751 Beach Blvd., 32207

Edward Waters College: 1853 Kings Rd., 32209

Supervisor of Elections: 1 Imeson Park Blvd., 32218

Public schools remain closed until Wednesday, as many of them are being used as shelters. City officials said there are 1,384 people still in shelters. During the storm, peak attendance in the shelters was 2,828 people.

DCPS closed through Wednesday, Several schools continue to serve as shelters for those displaced by flooding & power outages. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/WRQBVg4Onf — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) September 12, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 356 rescues have been conducted.

Hurricane Irma has been downgraded to a tropical storm and continues to drop heavy rain across the southeastern United States, according to the National Hurricane Center.