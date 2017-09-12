Kenneka Jenkins ‘Alive, Not Dead’ Searches Increase Following Viral Story

Facebook

Kenneka Jenkins was found dead inside a walk-in freezer at a hotel in Rosemont, Illinois, after partying with friends in a hotel room the night before.

Jenkins’ friends, Monifah Shelton and Irene Roberts, told Jenkins’ mom that the teen had been drinking and managed to get herself locked in a freezer, apparently unable to get out.

“Jenkins’ mother, Teresa Martin, said police told her Jenkins apparently let herself into the freezer while inebriated and died inside. An autopsy was performed Sunday but it wasn’t immediately clear whether foul play was suspected, according to Becky Schlikerman, spokeswoman for the medical examiner’s office,” reports the Chicago Tribune.

Since that time, however, Martin claims that the girls have changed their stories “over and over.” Although it didn’t appear as though foul play was involved in Jenkins’ death, police have launched an investigation and are looking into every possible detail, just in case there’s more to this case than it originally appeared.

Since the story of Jenkins’ death went viral, people have been searching all kind of things on the internet and on Facebook, including whether or not Jenkins is alive or dead. This suggests that there has been some speculation that this whole thing was made up. It seems as though those searches began after someone made a Twitter account claiming to be Jenkins — after she was found dead.

According to the International Business Times, it didn’t take long for people to realize that the account was phony. However, it still caused plenty of people to wonder if Jenkins was alive and if the whole story was just some sort of twisted internet hoax.

Aside from wondering whether or not the story was fake (which it clearly is not, given the fact that Jenkins’ body was found and taken for an autopsy), the internet has also been busy trying to case-solve for police. There are several theories floating around social media this week, but nothing has been proven. Police are working diligently to figure out exactly what happened to Jenkins and will update the public when appropriate.